Fairfield, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --Women's Perspective will host a teleconference to introduce its Economic Empowerment Training Program on Thursday, March 31, at 2PM EST. This opportunity is offered as a follow-up to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women(UNCSW) Parallel Event entitled, Sustainable Development: The Power Tool for Women and Girls. This training is based on the manual Economic Empowerment for Women written by Rosemary Williams for Women's Perspective. The manual was distributed as a gift at the Parallel Event at the UNCSW on March 16th, 2016.



The call on March 31st will last one hour and can be accessed in the US by dialing (712) 451-0011, access code 224600 and from other countries by viewing the International Dial-in Numbers in this link View List or online with this link join.freeconferencecall.com/rosemarycwilliams.



Money messages will be the subject of the teleconference. Women's Perspective believes that women bring a unique voice to the discussion of money, values and economic resources. Since 1984, Women's Perspective has been providing educational opportunities and inspiration for women to help them see that their attitudes about money are part of the central dynamic of their economic and spiritual lives.



In this hour-long introduction the meaning and influence of the cultural, familial and religious money messages received by women will be explored. These messages develop, calibrate and frame the lens with which we see money in our personal lives. It is only through examination and evaluation of our beliefs that we can begin to view money in an unbiased way and fully use it as the economic tool it is.



Rosemary Williams the Executive Director of Women's Perspective says "The goal of the Economic Empowerment Workshops is to provide financial literacy and economic training for women and girls worldwide".



You are invited to join us for this teleconference call as a follow-up to the UNCSW and an opportunity to keep the conversation going. If you did not attend the UNCSW last week and would like to join us please feel free to do so. We welcome all who are interested to be on the call. Join us at 2pm est Thursday March 31st by dialing (712) 451-0011, access code 224600 and from other countries by viewing the International Dial-in Numbers in this link View List or online with this link join.freeconferencecall.com/rosemarycwilliams.



About Your Facilitator Rosemary Williams

Rosemary Williams is the founder and executive director of Women's Perspective. She is a leading voice on the topic of money and values. A former banker, personal financial planner, entrepreneur, non-profit executive, author and consultant, Rosemary helps women and men unmask their powerful, conflicting, often outdated, money messages and replace them with new ideas that apply to the current financial situation. She has helped thousands of people take decisive action to integrate their core values into their financial lives. Rosemary conducts workshops, teleclasses, retreats and coaches individuals on the issues of personal money management. She is the author of The Woman's Book of Money and Spiritual Vision: Putting Your Financial Values Into Financial Practice and Economic Empowerment Training for Women.



Rosemary' latest project is the blog CurrencyoftheHeart.org.



About Women's Perspective

Women's Perspective offers educational opportunities that inspire women to integrate their economic and spiritual power for positive change in their own lives and the world.



We believe that women bring a unique voice to the discussion of money, values, and economic resources. Since 1984, our workshops, retreats, and transformational trips have provided opportunities and inspiration for women to see money as a central dynamic of their spiritual journey. We encourage women to identify the ways money impacts their self-image, relationships, work and community involvement. New insights and attitudes help develop pathways that unite spiritual and economic power. By connecting their values to their financial decisions, women truly become the architects of their own lives and the world they live in. Our initiative for 2016 is to focus specifically on the Economic Empowerment of Women visit http://www.womensperspective.org or contact rosemary@womensperspective.org for additional opportunities.



Contact Information:

Rosemary Williams

P.O. Box 244, Fairfield, CT 06824

Phone: 203-243-2238

www.womensperspective.org

info@womensperspective.org