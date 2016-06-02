Women's Underwear Maker Seeks Crowdfunding for New Design

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --Slick Chicks, a designer of attractive and uniquely innovative underwear for women, has announced it will use the popular crowdfunding website Kickstarter to help fund new production.



Their design uses hook-and-eye fasteners on either side of the underwear waistband to allow more convenient changing.



"Slick Chicks are the revolutionary way for women to change underwear without having to take off other clothing first," says Helya Mohammadian, the company's owner. "Changing can be time consuming and difficult for women on the go, pregnant women or those with incontinence issues—or with other medical conditions."



Cosmopolitan Magazine calls Slick Chicks design the "answer-to-all-your-underwear-removal-problems—a handy new invention."



"We turned our own frustration with changing underwear into a design providing a better, more convenient option. With hook-and-eye fasteners Slick Chicks allows you to slip them on and off without ever lifting a foot. Whether standing, sitting or lying down, it's always easy to change into fresh underwear," adds Mohammadian.



Her website notes that Slick Chicks are knit from the softest of nylon/spandex blends and feel silky against the body, with a breathable 100% cotton lining. A combination of anti-leak, anti-microbial and moisture-wicking technology aims at promoting a long-lasting feeling of freshness.



"Comfort is key in making our line of beautiful and functional underwear," Helya added.



To find out more about Slick Chicks and their products, or to join in the crowdfunding campaign, visit their Kickstarter webpage at http://kck.st/20TOHXR.



The official Slick Chicks Website - http://www.slickchicksonline.com/