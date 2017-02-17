WonderEsque Announces WonderVeg Vegetable Spiralizer Success with a Free Spare Part Perk

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2017 --WonderEsque has great news for fans of the WonderVeg Vegetable Spiralizer. Already the only one currently on the market with three blades and a cleaning brush, making it even more effective at producing high quality vegetable spirals of all kinds, now the handy kitchen tool comes with free parts. The replacement parts include an extra crank handle, an extra holding cap + 4 extra suction cups. A free cleaning brush is also included, as well as a mini recipe book packed with great vegetable spiralizer ideas.



One of the biggest rages in healthy eating is the many different higher vegetable and protein and lower carb diets. This has inspired many to seek new and interesting ways to add more vegetables to their meals, while also searching for carb-less substitutes for things like pasta. WonderEsque has been a leader in this area, with their very popular WonderVeg Vegetable Spiralizer being a wonderful way to make vegetable pastas and other interesting veggie side dishes.



The design is completely safe to use and produces vegetable spirals quickly. A long list of vegetables works well, including favorites like zucchini, carrots, squash and cucumbers.



"To be honest we are obsessed with bringing superior quality to our customers," commented a spokesperson from WonderEsque. "When we realized our competitors were selling replacements parts to their customers, we thought why not deliver more value and include these parts with our vegetable spiralizer for free. It's a better way to do business, a more caring way, in our opinion, and we are the only brand to provide replacement parts as a gift to our customers."



Feedback from customers has been incredibly positive.



Sandra Carriere recently said in a 5-star review, "My family is a big pasta fan, not so much on veggies; however the purchase of the WonderVeg Spiralizer, has changed everything. This works great and making the best of stir fry because it makes the veggies look like noodles so my kids eat it and are happy about it. It's easy to use and fast clean up makes this worth the money as well. I have already purchased another one and gifted it to my mom for Christmas. She loves the extra parts that comes with it. She says it shows kindness from the company."



