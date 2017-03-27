Wonderesque Joins Forces with Influencer Cook at Home Mom for the Ultimate 3 Kitchen Appliances-Bundle Giveaway

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --WonderEsque, renowned kitchen brand with focus on edgy, influential kitchen gadgets, is joining forces with Instagram influencer Cook at Home Mom to showcase an epic united giveaway on Instagram.



The two partners WonderEsque and Laura Miner (Cook at Home Mom) will launch the giveaway on Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 and it will be running for 3 days. The prize is offered by WonderEsque and consists of not one, but three kitchen appliances that every family should own. The giveaway will be hosted by Laura (COOK AT HOME MOM) and all those interested in participating are invited to follow Laura's account on Instagram and join this epic giveaway.



Laura (@CookAtHomeMom) is an influencer and a mother who loves to cook simple and balanced and most important, with love. She has 23.7k followers on Instagram and over 450 posts.



"Her recipes and dishes look delicious and no one could resist. Not even us. That is why we decided to approach Laura and invite her to join forces with us in helping promote our common message of embracing a healthy lifestyle", said Nicole Smith, spokesperson for the kitchen brand.



The prize is a bundle formed by 1 WonderVeg Tri-Blade Spiralizer + 1 WonderEsque Compact Vegetable Spiralizer + 1 WonderEsque Bento Lunch Box, three favorite products by consumers on amazon.com. After the closing day on March 30, 2017, the winner of the contest will be announced by both partners on their separate Instagram account.



"Helping people to embrace a healthy lifestyle and to eat healthy is one of our values. We know that many people do not have much free time and they want to spend it with the family, so preparing meals is sometimes left behind. Laura is a wife, a mom of 2 and a semi vegetarian. With Laura's help, we want to teach people how to eat healthier using our kitchen products.



The winner of this bundle will notice that they will only need 20 minutes to prepare a healthy meal because with the WonderVeg Spiralizer, it is super easy. You only need 5 minutes to spiralize the veggies, 10 minutes to prepare them and 5 minutes to wash the dishes. And thanks to our WonderEsque Lunch Box, all these healthy dishes can be taken to school or office", continued Nicole Smith, WonderEsque spokesperson.



The company is extremely honored by the positive reviews that their products are receiving. One of their two spiralizers featured in the giveaway, the WonderEsque Compact Vegetable Spiralizer in particular, just recently concluded a full year as being the # 1 TOP RATED Tri Blade Spiralizer on Amazon.com. The product still holds the title of #1 Top Rated on amazon.com due to very high ratings from purchasers.



To register and participate in this united giveaway, participants are invited to follow both @WonderEsque' page and @CookAtHomeMom's page.



About WonderEsque

WonderEsque was founded in 2015 and from its inception, has been driven by a personal obsession of their founders to make their customers' life "WonderEsque." Their products are edgy, influential, innovative in their field and more importantly, strive to give customers a happy-feet-good-feeling.



