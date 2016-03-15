Wondershare Dr. Fone for iOS Now Supports Extracting Files from iOS 9 Backup

British Columbia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --Wondershare is pleased to announce they have now launched a new tool that supports extracting files from iOS 9 Backup. The new tool is Dr. Fone, which is the world's #1 iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch data recovery software for Mac users to recover lost contacts, messages, pictures, notes, and more. It is compatible with iTunes 12.1, iOS 8.3/iOS 9, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.



Extracting data and files from iCloud has become a common problem with iOS users. When a person needs to recover their photos, documents or contacts from their iCloud backup, it can be problematic. There are some tools out there for iOS 8 and earlier devices, but when it comes to extracting that data from iOS 9 devices, Apple has made it almost impossible a spokesman for Wondershare said.



The new Wondershare Dr. Fone for iOS, which supports iOS 9 (http://datarecovery.wondershare.com/iphone-data-recovery) is a powerful tool that recovers deleted files and extracts them from iTunes and iCloud backup. It brings a real solution for people who are struggling to recover their files from the latest iOS version.



A spokesman for Wondershare said: "Wondershare Dr.Fone for iOS is a professional iPhone data recovery utility that focuses on recovering deleted files from iOS devices, retrieving and extracting files from iTunes and iCloud backup. In the latest version (the Version 7.0.0 released recently), Dr.Fone for iOS supports extracting data from iOS 9 iCloud backup."



The Wondershare Dr. Fone recovery tool, which has become a vital tool for consumers has also become an important tool for business users, giving them a recovery tool that provides a simplified way to recover lost data.



Wondershare is always at the forefront in research and development to provide consumers and business users with professional online tools. Their latest Wondershare Dr. Fone recovery tool has become one of the most recommended tools available.



Current users should update to the latest version and for those that are struggling to recover lost data can download the recovery tool from http://datarecovery.wondershare.com/iphone-data-recovery



