Bay City, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --Northway Enterprise LLC, maker of Premium American-Crafted products, announces today the launch of an innovative line of Kitchen products to change the way you cook. The WonderTop® line of portable Food Prep stations are commercial-grade stainless steel and are innovative in their containment of mess and debris while preparing food with three raised sides and a front lip. The WonderTop Line includes countertop models as well as a full stainless steel table model with casters.



“We are just blown away by the comments we receive from customers telling us how much they love it.”, said Co-Founder Jeremy Gwizdala. ”We have a high percentage come back and purchase more units for friends and family as gifts. That’s about the best testimonial you can get.”



The WonderTop line has a size for everyone and supports both personal and commercial use. “When I'm home I'm using the WonderTop every day!”, said Chef Eric Villegas; Culinary Specialist, Taste of Home Cooking Schools & Host of Emmy-Winning ‘Fork in the Road’ on PBS. “As simple as it is, it really is a game-changer in my kitchen.”



The WonderTop is highly effective for protecting granite and marble countertops from etching and staining. In addition to being a great kitchen tool, WonderTop products have been widely adopted by the RV, camping, grilling, and fishing communities because it can convert less than optimal areas into clean food prep stations.



About Northway Enterprise, LLC

Northway Enterprise, LLC is a Michigan-based manufacturer with the goal of producing high quality products that make life easier. It specializes in high quality stainless steel food preparation stations and eco-friendly cleaners. All products are proudly made in the USA and it sells its products nationwide.



To learn more about the WonderTop line of products, visit http://wondertop.com