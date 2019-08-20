Wondfo Showcases State-of-the-Art POCT at AACC 2019

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2019 --Wondfo, as one of the earliest high-tech biological companies focusing on rapid diagnostics in China, participated in a global laboratory medicine community, AACC this August. During August 6th to 8th, it showcased the latest techniques and products at the exhibition.



AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, held in Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California, USA, is an annual meeting aimed at bringing better health through laboratory medicine. This being its 71st edition, AACC Expo has carved a niche for itself in this space. It enables key professionals to showcase the best creations, discover innovative products and services, and exchange ideas in the medical industry. This year, vital research and advanced breakthrough in this field has been shown, and cutting-edge technology has been revealed. Global leaders gathered together to exchange the latest investigations. Wondfo was one of them to show their advanced technology to the world, creating a wonderful world with Wondfo POCT products.



POCT, short for Point-of-care testing, refers to clinical testing and bedside testing performed beside patients. It is not usually performed by clinical examiners. Instead, it is a kind of new method that the sample is analyzed immediately on the sampling site. The complicated processing procedure is omitted in the laboratory test, and the test results could be obtained quickly. It's with POCT that testing becomes accessible in every family caring for health. And POCT makes it possible for everyone to know their health state at anytime and anywhere.



Founded in 1992, Wondfo has specialized in R&D, manufacture, sales of POCT and its related equipment. Its products and services include immune solutions, blood gas solutions, coagulation solutions, and dry chemistry solutions. All of these products have been sold to the whole world. Apart from the Guangzhou headquarters, Wondfo owns twooverseas labs which locate in San Diego and Tokyo respectively, one branch in Chicago and other eleven overseas offices. And that's how it sweeps the global market with cutting-edge technology and high-end products.More than 20 year's accumulation will never stop Wondfo striving for excellence; instead it will prompt Wondfo to perfect its products and services to the fullest.



Wondfo has brought a sparkling show in this exhibition and gained in-depth knowledge through communicating with other companions. Their exhibition has aroused more public attention to POCT. More and more people as well as companies came to realise the importance of daily health detecting. Wondfo can be said to bring about an excellent show and changes to global health.



As a globally recognized fast-growing POCT leader in China, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd has specialized in R&D, manufacture, and sales of rapid diagnostic reagents and related equipment. It has won a good reputation around the world for high-quality products and professional services. It has been certified to CE certificates, FDA certificates, FSC certificates, ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 13485:2012 quality system certification in recent years.



