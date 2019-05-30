Wood vs. Chain-Link Fences-Which Works Better for Commercial Fencing in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2019 --As a company that specializes in building and repairing commercial fences in Vancouver, the team members at QS Fencing Ltd. often advise business owners on the best types of fencing solutions that deliver long-term durability and value.



Inevitably, when business owners are considering fencing installation, price is a question that always comes up. The most popular alternative to metal fencing is wood, but when considering commercial fencing in Vancouver, this is seldom the practical choice. For more, go to: http://www.qsfencing.ca/blog/



Most people assume that a wood fence is a cheaper option, but this isn't true when it comes to installing chain-link fences compared to wood. Wood tends to be more difficult and labour-intensive during the building process because it has to be put up panel-by-panel. By contrast, chain-link comes in rolls, which really helps keep the installation time (and therefore costs) down.



In terms of raw material cost, wood is often the more cost-effective option. Of course, other factors must be taken into account. For example, the time and costs required for maintenance and repair of wood fences have to be factored in, especially in a wet climate like Vancouver's.



Wood simply doesn't stand up to a damp climate as well as chain-link. And while the panels tend to be easy to repair and replace, chain-link is still a better option for businesses. Even the most basic model is galvanized, which offers a rust-resistant barrier to wind and water. At best, a wood fence will last about 15 years before a full replacement is required, and painting and sealing will be required on a regular basis. When treated with a vinyl coating, a good chain-link fence can last 20 years or more—and the maintenance will mostly consist of pruning the surrounding vegetation and hosing down the fence.



When it comes to commercial fencing in Vancouver, chain-link fencing is a solution that's tough to beat. For professional chain-link fence installation, QS Fencing offers a timely turnaround and affordable services. Call (604) 777-3057 to get a quote on installation or repairs.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit http://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: http://www.qsfencing.ca