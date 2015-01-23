Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --On January 30-31, the Virginia Youth Soccer Association will hold its annual convention in Crystal City, Virginia. The Virginia Youth Soccer Association (VYSA) has over 144,000 registered players and is made up of several groups of teams throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VYSA promotes both recreational teams and travel teams. All VYSA players must be under 19.



The VYSA works hard to promote soccer as a viable athletic outlet for children and teens. The benefits of soccer are myriad and include physical fitness, improved social skills and teamwork, as well as developing a love and respect for the sport. The VYSA targets soccer players of all levels and also hosts several academies throughout the year. Academies are broken up by district (North, Southeast, West, and Central) and can be either co-ed or single-sex. A new academy is being offered for players between the ages of 10-13 this year.



For those interested in becoming soccer coaches or improving their coaching skills, the VYSA offers plenty of opportunities in coaching education. More than twenty qualified educators are on staff. All have U.S. Soccer A or Soccer B licenses, practical experience with youth soccer, and have obtained or will obtain a Youth Soccer License. The VYSA offers various licensing courses during the year.



VYSA's 2015 convention will include a variety of informative classes for youth, coaches, and parents. Topics include safe concussion recovery, injury prevention, building resilience, and goal-setting within soccer. Speakers include Carlos Juarez of the U.S. Men's National Team, exercise physiologist, Dr. Wendy LeBolt, and sports psychologist, Dr. Dan Freigang.



Those on the coaching and referee tracks can also benefit from some of the general sessions. The coaching track deals with topics such as midfield defending and counter-attacks. Technical director Gordon Miller will also teach a session on attacking movements. Referees can enjoy sessions focusing on concentration and self-assessment.



The convention will also host special guest Ali Krieger of the U.S. Women's National Team. She will participate in a presentation entitled, The Road to the 2015 Women's World Cup: Title IX and How We Got Here. Krieger will host a meet-and-greet in the exhibit hall during the convention, and one lucky attendee will win two stadium passport tickets to the Women's World Cup, including a hotel stay for the quarterfinals.



All Star Sports, an embroidery and screen printing company located in Woodbridge, Virginia, will be attending VYSA's 2015 convention as a vendor, and looks forward to offering a variety of customizable uniforms, hats, and other sports clothing at the convention.



All Star Sports is also proud to serve businesses, corporations, motorcycle clubs, and non-sports organizations who would like T-shirts and other memorabilia for their causes. Clients can also order hard goods such as soccer balls, shin guards, and goalie gloves.



In addition to the VYSA 2015 Convention, All Star Sports is also supporting other leagues and originations that are holding registrations for this spring and can be reached through a new upcoming events tab on the web site.



For more information about the VYSA, please visit: VYSA.com.



For more information about All Star Sports, please visit: AllStarSportsInfo.com.



About All Star Sports

For over 25 years, All Star Sports has been providing sporting goods, screen printing, embroidery, team outfitters, and more. Located in Woodbridge, Virginia, All Star Sports happily serves customers with team uniforms and equipment, as well as corporate and business apparel, and always strives to meet their customers' expectations. For more information, please visit:

AllStarSportsInfo.com.