“I believe we have put together a great group of community members to serve in supporting and coordinating ‘America’s Race’ while in Woodland Park,” he said.



The city is one of several new additions to mark a pinnacle year for the professional cycling race, including the first-ever mountaintop finish during Stage 3 on Monarch Mountain.



LOC members are:



OPERATIONS DIRECTOR (LODGING, MEALS)

Mark Rabaut

Laura Rabaut



TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Locke Pierce

Paul Magnuson



MEDIA/PR/MARKETING DIRECTOR

Sherri Albertson

Kellie Case



VOLUNTEER DIRECTOR

Renee Bunting



PARTNERSHIP DIRECTOR

Melinda Truscell

Brian Fleer CO-LOC Chairman



VIP/HOSPITALITY DIRECTOR

Lesley Ludwick

Robin Pasley



EDUCATION/COMMUNITY DIRECTORS

Karen Casey-Svetich

Steve Jerman

Deborah Maresca

Paul Magnuson

START FESTIVAL/VILLAGE DIRECTOR

Tamara Buttery



ANCILLARY EVENTS DIRECTOR (COMMUNITY)

Cindy Keating



MERCHANDISE VP

Terri Cain

Kathy Fleer



SECURITY/ WOODLAND PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Bob Larson

Jim Halloran



WOODLAND PARK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Deb Miller

Sue Griswold



FIRE/EMS

Tyler Lambert

Eric Riggle



“The host cities selected for the 2014 USA Pro Challenge will really highlight the majestic beauty of Colorado to our worldwide audience,” said Rick Schaden, owner of the USA Pro Challenge. “These cities are valued partners who help us continue to raise the bar for professional cycling in America.”??

Taking place Aug. 18-24, the host cities and stages of the 2014 USA Pro Challenge include:



-Stage 1: Monday, Aug. 18 – Aspen and Snowmass Village Circuit Race

-Stage 2: Tuesday, Aug. 19 – Aspen to Mt. Crested Butte

-Stage 3: Wednesday, Aug. 20 – Gunnison to Monarch Mountain (mountaintop finish)

-Stage 4: Thursday, Aug. 21 – Colorado Springs Circuit Race

-Stage 5: Friday, Aug. 22 – Woodland Park to Breckenridge

-Stage 6: Saturday, Aug. 23 – Vail Individual Time Trial

-Stage 7: Sunday, Aug. 24 – Boulder to Denver



As a new addition to the race Woodland Park will offer breathtaking scenery that will add to the overall impact of the race.

Stage 5 start city Woodland Park, the “City Above the Clouds,” is renowned for its natural beauty and proximity to great outdoor adventures. Home to one of the sprint competitions during Stage 5 of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge, the city sits at an elevation of 8,465 ft. and is surrounded by national forest.?



“We are thrilled that the USA Pro Challenge is coming back to Woodland Park in 2014 and that we have been selected as a host city venue," said Woodland Park Mayor, David Turley.



"I know how excited our community was in 2012 when we were selected as a sprint location,” Turley said.



“Being a host venue really is very special and we will be ready to showcase all who join us. It really is a strong indication of our passion for cycling, our beautiful location tucked next to Pikes Peak as well as the collaborative efforts and leadership we showed the cycling world last time around,"??Turley said.



Michael Perini, owner of Perini & Associates, will return as the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chairman. Perini was co-chair during the 2012 event. “We are a perfect community to host a start. I am glad to be back leading the committee that will make that happen,” Perini said.??



The City of Woodland Park Stage 5 Start official website page can be found at: http://www.city-woodlandpark.org/home/stage-5-start/



The official Woodland Park Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/usaprochallengewoodlandpark



Twitter Account:

@USAProCyclingWP



About The USA Pro Challenge

Referred to as “America’s Race,” the USA Pro Challenge will take place August 18-24, 2014. For seven consecutive days, the world’s top athletes race through the majestic Colorado Rockies, reaching higher altitudes than they’ve ever had to endure.



One of the largest cycling events in U.S. history and the largest spectator event in the history of the state, the USA Pro Challenge is back for 2014. Featuring a challenging course, the fourth annual race will spotlight the best of the best in professional cycling and some of America’s most beautiful scenery.



More information can be found online at www.USAProChallenge.com and on Twitter at @USAProChallenge.



