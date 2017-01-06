Woodland Park, CO Prepares for Small Business Revolution Final Round

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2017 --Woodland Park is one of eight communities nationwide selected out of 14,000 for consideration in the Small Business Revolution opportunity from Deluxe Corporation. "Woodland Park is that special small town that can maximize the $500,000 boost for our small businesses and downtown area," said Mayor Neil Levy.



Deluxe's Amanda Brinkman and the Flow Nonfiction film crew visited Woodland Park on November 29, 2016 to visit with the downtown businesses and community volunteers. "Small towns make America great," Brinkman said.



Following similar visits to the other communities on the short list, Deluxe will announce the finalists on February 9, 2017.



"This is where the real work begins," explained Main Street Coordinator Darlene Jensen. The final winning community will be selected via on-line voting by the public. "When the announcement is made, we need to have all of our citizens, families, and friends join in the voting effort to ensure Woodland Park is the top vote getter."



There is only one week to vote, from February 9–16, 2017. Last year the winning community registered nearly 100,000 votes. Please visit during February 9-16th: http://www.smallbusinessrevolution.org to vote.



"Our energy right now is focused on getting the information out to let everyone know what to expect when the voting begins," Jensen described. "Details on how to vote, when to vote, and information on the Small Business Revolution can be found on the web at www.wpmainstreet.org, or call me directly at 719-687-5231."



Jensen encourages sharing this information. "Please share with your friends, family, professional organizations, Christmas card list, High School alumni association. You get the idea," she said. "And yes, anyone you know in and outside Colorado. This is a national even global vote."



Once the winner is picked, the team will then film the next season of Small Business Revolution inside the winning town detailing the projects that will get completed with the grant money.



Everyone is encouraged to post pictures and videos of Woodland Park on their social media pages under the hashtag #mywoodlandpark in order to help the town's chance of winning the half a million dollar grant.



About the Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe has been a proud champion of small business since 1915. The company celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2015 by creating the Small Business Revolution and showcasing 100 small business stories across the country through photo essays, videos and a half-hour documentary. It was a successful start to a movement Deluxe believes will bring even more attention and support to these important and inspiring entrepreneurs and employers nationwide.



In 2016, Deluxe introduced the "Small Business Revolution on Main Street," which will award a $500,000 makeover to one small town. More at: http://smallbusinessrevolution.org/about/



About Woodland Park

The natural surroundings include spectacular views of Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range. Thick stands of spruce, pine and aspen…and deep blue skies with fresh air.



In 1891, after becoming established as a resort town and business center for the surrounding area, Woodland Park was incorporated. Woodland Park's primary business was saw milling. Logs were cut and sold for railroad ties and braces used for the gold mines of Cripple Creek and Victor.



Today with over 8,000 residents, Woodland Park, CO is a flourishing community of people who demand a high quality of life. Tourism continues to fuel the economy, often turning first-time visitors into lifelong residents.



Woodland Park is the largest city in Teller County and offers bed and breakfasts, motels, hotels, campgrounds, RV parks, trails, shopping, restaurants and full services. More at: http://city-woodlandpark.org.