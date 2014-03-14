Woodland Park Partnerships Make "Leadercast" Available for Pike's Peak Viewers

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2014 --Community business leaders are stepping up as partners to bring access to the knowledge and experience of world-renowned leaders for Leadercast 2014.



Local Partnerships that are making this world-class leadership conference available for 2014 are:



Park State Bank & Trust, Title Partner

Woodland Park Community Church

Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce

TWEEDS Fine Furnishings

Michael Harper Real Estate

Chulick & Kozleski, LLP

Perini & Associates

Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Surgery Center



Leadercast is a one-day leader development event broadcast LIVE from Atlanta, Ga. to hundreds of sites throughout the nation, including Woodland Park Community Church, located at 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park, CO.



Time fore the broadcast is: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 9, 2014



Speakers for this year’s event include:



Andy Stanley

Leadership author and communicator



Malcolm Gladwell

Award-winning journalist and best-selling author



Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Nobel laureate & human rights activist



Randall Wallace

Screenwriter, director, producer and songwriter



Bill McDermott

CEO of SAP



Laura Schroff

Former advertising sales executive and best-selling author



Dr. Henry Cloud

Clinical psychologist and business consultant



Simon Sinek

Leadership expert and best-selling author



Laura Bush

First Lady of the United States (2001-2009)



Co-hosts for Leadercast 2014 are Cat Deeley and Trip Crosby



Every year, Leadercast draws as many as 125,000 leaders from around the globe for a day of learning and encouragement.



The regular ticket price is $62 which includes admission to the conference, take-home materials, breakfast, lunch and refreshments. A special early bird rate of only $52 is available through March 31. Members of The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce (GWPCC) can save $20 off these ticket prices (Limited quantities so sign up early) thanks to local partnerships who have made this possible for a limited number of members. The ticket cost for this limited number of GWPCC members is $32 through March 31 and $42 up to the event.



“The Leadercast is a rare opportunity to hear from some of the foremost opinion leaders of our day all at one time,” said Kirk Greenstreet, local event coordinator for the Woodland Park venue.



“We have found for our community that past Leadercast to be an extremely important investment of time and we are looking forward to bringing the 2014 Leadercast to our church on May 9th.”



This year, the theme will be “Beyond You”, said Greenstreet.



“Our jobs ask much of us. And so do our lives. Employees, families, our boss. We have every reason to spend our time focused on what we need to do in order to succeed. And yet, leadership calls us to more,” he said. The 2014 Leadercast will explore what leadership looks like “beyond you”.



For more information about Leadercast, visit http://www.woodlandparkchamber.com/ or http://www.woodlandparkcommunitychurch.com



For local ticketing information call: 719-687-9885 or click here.



To view the Leadercast video click here.



About Event Location:

Woodland Park Community Church desires to come alongside the people of Teller County to help in any way it can. Leadercast is one of those ways. This conference helps people grow to be the best leaders they can be in every area of life.



If you would like to know more about what Community Church is doing in the community, you can call our church office at (719) 687-9444.



Contact:

Michael Perini, ABC

Owner, Perini & Associates

(p) 719-651-5943/(email) mike@periniassociates.com