To kick-off the sale, Woodlawn has invited the community to celebrate its second year at Potter’s by enjoying free food and Rita's Italian Ice as they tour the new and improved garden and design center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 27.



All visitors will receive a special discount of up to 20 percent off all purchases and a $300 credit towards their next landscaping, hardscaping or grading project when they visit Woodlawn's free landscaping design center.



David Bowser, owner of Woodlawn Landscaping & Nursery in Malvern, says, "Woodlawn Landscaping & Nursery has served the Chester County area since 1975, so it's difficult to hear that many of our fellow businessmen are closing their doors after so many years."



Woodlawn purchased Potter's Landscaping in 2011 and has worked to revitalize the company by improving the visual appeal of the property, and working to expand its service offerings to include an on-site winery.



"We appreciate all of the support the community has given us as we worked to revitalize Potter's," says Bowser. "Throwing some burgers on the grill and offering this special discount is just our way of showing our customers our appreciation and letting them know that Woodlawn is here to stay!"



About Woodlawn Landscaping & Nursery

Woodlawn Landscaping & Nursery at Potter's is located at 359 Paoli Pike in Malvern, PA. Ample parking is available in front of the garden center. For more information, about Woodlawn's free landscaping design center, please call Jim Joyce at (610) 647-1300 or visit woodlawnnursery.com.