Woodllands Australia's Newest Watch Brings Aviation Style to the Masses

Perth, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2017 --Woodllands Australia, a sunglasses designer and manufacturer, is expanding its reach into the world of watches. The brand's first foray into this area is a series of watches designed to look like aviation instrumentation. Over the past year, Woodllands has been working with jewelry designers and manufacturers to develop and hone the prototype for these new watches.



Woodllands prides itself on quality craftsmanship. The Aviator series watches are made from aluminum, a material that offers strength and durability with minimal weight. In the future, the brand hopes to add on stainless steel, brass and copper options as well so that customers can choose their preferred look. The entire watch case is made from a single, solid piece, so there is no need for additional parts, like screws, gaskets and back plates.



All of the watches in the collection feature Swiss movement for unmatched time-keeping and consistency. The face of the watch is made from scratch-proof sapphire glass for added durability and protection. Of the four watches in the Aviator collection, just one has a standard watch face. The other three incorporate aviation indicators, including speed, heading and altitude, creating a unique look for the watch.



Each watch comes in its own elegant wooden storage tray. The design and craftsmanship of the tray go hand in hand with the beauty of the watch itself. A larger tray option is also available for those who purchase all four watches in the series, allowing them to show off their collection.



To help fund production of the Aviation watches, Woodllands Australia has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The campaign has an initial funding goal of $40,000 and will run for two months.



Woodllands Australia is offering rewards to those who back the campaign. Starting at contributions of $270, the first 200 backers of the campaign will receive a 54 percent discount off an Aviation watch. The watches are expected to retail for $599. Early backers will receive their watches in November 2017. Later contributors will receive a watch for $320, representing a discount of 46 percent. These rewards will be shipped out in December 2017. At the $989 donation level, backers will receive the entire set of Aviation watches at 58 percent off the retail price for the collection.