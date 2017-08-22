Woodscape Homes Partners with BizIQ

Canyon Lake, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2017 --Woodscape Homes, which has built custom homes for high-end clients for 40 years, announced today that it has partnered with BizIQ, an online marketing company that works with small business clients across numerous industries in the United States and Canada.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Woodscape Homes hopes to attract new clients to its custom home building business with the help of a strategic marketing campaign and an updated and modernized web presence. BizIQ has worked with clients similar to the custom home builder in Canyon Lake, TX in the past, and brings years of combined experience to the new partnership.



In the early days of the relationship, BizIQ is focused on developing and launching a new website for Woodscape Homes that will feature a complete overview of the builder's services as well as information that applies to the industry in general. The marketing company will also be putting together a blog that will update customers on Woodscape Homes' services and provide useful information for those in the market for a custom home.



All content on Woodscape Homes' new website will be geared toward providing informative, engaging, timely and relevant material to current and prospective clients of the custom home builder in Canyon Lake, TX. BizIQ works with trained copywriting professionals to provide high quality written content for its clients' sites.



Another key element of BizIQ's approach is the implementation of search engine optimization, which makes it easier for prospective customers to find companies like Woodscape Homes when conducting local Google searches. SEO increases the likelihood that such companies will rank high in the results produced by Google and other search engines.



"We're very excited to begin working with BizIQ as we embark on this new phase of marketing our company," said Calvin Paulsen, owner of Woodscape Homes. "It's a great opportunity to be able to make new customers aware of the high quality building services we provide, and to promote the workmanship we bring to every new home."



About Woodscape Homes

Woodscape Homes was established in 1977 and specializes in designing and building custom homes for clients in Canyon Lake and the surrounding communities. The firm brings the finest in craftsmanship to the design and construction of high-end and luxury homes, and is pleased to provide in-home consultations to new clients.



For more information, please visit https://woodscape-homes.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.