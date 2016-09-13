Woodtrim Handcrafted Wooden Mugs Is the Only Way to Truly Enjoy a Cold Beer

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2016 --Woodtrim Beer Mugs, the definitive way to enjoy a beer the traditional way like a true Viking, is currently live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Beer drinkers around the world can now relish the charm of Middle Ages with a Vintage Oak Mug that is straight out of the times of Vikings or from a far off place called Middle Earth. Woodtrim Oak Mugs are the best option to keep beer chilled longer. As wood has a natural insulation, it holds a cold beverage colder for a longer time, and hot beverages, warmer for the longest time.



"Today the market is overflowing with plastic articles. Cups, mugs, plates, cutlery... you name it. Besides being a cheap, convenient, light & flexible material, it is a huge health hazard. Drinking hot or cold liquids or food in it is proving extremely injurious to our health," says founder Rex Sequeria. "We wanted to create a special mug for all Beer Lovers! A mug that each one would treasure, that gives a vintage touch, and makes you leave all the other puny mugs behind! And yes we have succeeded in doing so!"



The Woodtrim Beer Mug is not a decorative piece, it's made for actual drinking. Made with Genuine Oak Wood, this mug is food safe and leak proof. Unlike other mugs, it can hold up to 550ml of beer and besides looking cool, this mug actually keeps drinks cooler, for a longer time than other drab mugs (made of glass). It is safer and sturdier (compared with glass mugs that break accidentally.) The Woodtrim Beer Mugs are so tough users can even stand on them and the mug still won't break.



"The Average Glass Mug keeps your Beer chilled for less than an hour, it starts to warm up fast, as compared to our wooden mugs," adds Sequeria. "Beer is enjoyed best when you have it chilled. WoodTrim Mugs have 100% natural oak wood & also come with an option to have a protective steel cup on the inner side, this keeps your drink naturally chilled for the longest duration!"



To add more glee to the drinking experience, Woodtrim now offer personalized engraving to every mug. Users can now have their firms logo, their name or whatever cool idea that sprouts out of the mind bought to life on the mugs.



Beer drinkers rejoice! The Woodtrim Wooden Beer Mug is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/woodtrim-hand-crafted-vintage-beer-mugs-wine#/



About Woodtrim

Founded in 2014 by Clayton & Rex, talented masters & woodworkers, they both draw many years of experience in the carpentry business. Clayton's attention to detail and exemplary craftsmanship come as second nature. We at WoodTrim are a talented team of 4 people. We specialize in Genuine Oak Wood Mugs and Barrels. Our other products include: Chopping Boards, Serving Trays, Coasters etc. Our passion and pride for functional art is essential to us, as well as meeting your requirements. We aim to provide a service that is personal, unique and be spoke.