Woofstock 2012 on December 1 Promises Treats and Happy Barking for Seattle, Washington Pets and Their People

Edmonds, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2012 --On Saturday, December 1, 2012, Smiley Dog in Edmonds, Washington is opening their doors for a day of tasty treats, friendly dog frolicking and auction fever at Woofstock 2012. The event brings local area pet businesses together with man’s best friend for a pet lovers Taste of Washington. Representatives from Precise, Canidae, Tiki Cat and Tiki Dog, The Real Meat Company, Northwest Naturals and other Washington-based dog food companies will be on hand to answer questions and offer tummy rubs. There will also be a dunk tank, nail clips, closeout specials and no sales tax on any purchases. The complete Woofstock 2012 itinerary can be found at (http://smileydog.com/news/woofstock-2012/).



“Woofstock is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to a dog loving community that has supported us for more than 20 years,” said Craig Weindling, owner of Smiley Dog. “We look forward to this each year and enjoy throwing this party so our clients can benefit from meeting pet experts and save money.”



In addition to treats, toys and games, Woofstock will also play host to a silent auction benefitting Summit Assistance Dogs. Since 2000, Summit has been training dogs to help those with special needs and disabilities manage their day-to-day tasks. Woofstock attendees who get their pictures taken (either with or without Santa) will have a portion of the proceeds donated to Summit Assistance Dogs. Nail clips at Woofstock, provided through Aussie Pet Mobile, will also go to support Summit Assistance Dogs.



“From simple tasks like opening a door to picking up dropped items, there are so many things that able-bodied individuals take for granted. Because of organizations like Summit Assistance Dogs, people with disabilities can also have these types of freedoms,” added Weindling. “When one of our clients introduced us to the great work they do and the lives they were changing, I knew Summit Assistance Dogs would be a perfect beneficiary of our silent auction funds.”



Woofstock 2012 will be held at Smiley Dog on December 1, 2012 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. They’re located in Edmonds, Washington at 23303 Highway 99 (on the lower level). To see a complete list of vendors, or to get more information, visit Smiley Dog’s website at (http://smileydog.com/news/woofstock-2012/) or call (206) 903-9631.31.