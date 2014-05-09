Woolpack Enlists Support for 100% Merino Wool T-Shirt Project on Kickstarter

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2014 --Redefining an everyday wardrobe staple for men and women Woolpack reaches out to crowdfunders for their 100% Merino Wool T-Shirt Kickstarter campaign. Optimally set apart from the typical gym t-shirt the Woolpack product will retail for $75 each. However, the first 500 Kickstarter supporters will receive one 100% Merino Wool T-Shirt for $38 with free shipping in the color of their choice.



Incorporating Woolmark certified pure new wool typically used by high-end designers for luxurious suits and knitwear, the product brings consumers a super soft approach to a premium quality t-shirt. Using specialized fiber the Woolpack t-shirt has temperature regulating and moisture wicking properties to keep consumers cool in the summer and warm in the winter while pulling moisture away from their skin. Breathable, water repellant, and odor resistant, the t-shirt’s sports performance attributes make it the newest smart answer to a fashion favorite.



Kosta Petrov, Co-founder of Woolpack said of the high-performance t-shirt, “The idea of Woolpack is to bring super soft merino wool apparel to consumers that have an active everyday lifestyle. With crowdfunding support we can offer a premium quality t-shirt that’s fashionable, functional and extremely comfortable.”



Woolpack is a New York based clothing company whose flagship product is a premium quality t-shirt made with 100% Merino Wool. The super soft t-shirt is designed to bring a new level of comfort and functionality to active everyday lifestyles. The Woolpack t-shirt is now in the crowdfunding stage on Kickstarter.



To support the Woolpack Kickstarter project visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1237643546/woolpack-one-t-shirt-many-functionalities.



