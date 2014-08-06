Worden Martin Buick GMC to Give Away 2014 Vehicle at Taste of Champaign-Urbana

Champaign, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2014 --Three Worden Martin Group auto dealers are participating in the upcoming Taste of Champaign-Urbana August 15-16.



In addition to Champaign Ford City and Illini Nissan taking part in the annual event, Worden Martin Buick GMC will give away a new 2014 Nissan, Buick or Ford vehicle. The giveaway will take place through a raffle, and entrants may purchase tickets for $20 each. Proceeds will go toward supporting the Champaign Parks Foundation.



“We are very excited to give away a brand-new Ford, Nissan or Buick vehicle this year at the Taste of Champaign-Urbana, which is one of the area’s most anticipated events of the year,” said Mark Pelafos, chief operating officer for the Worden Martin Group. “Our company is a proud member of the Champaign-area community, and it’s an honor to support a very important organization like the parks foundation. We are all looking forward to presenting one lucky community member with a new automobile.”



The winner of Worden Martin Buick GMC’s giveaway will have a choice between the 2014 Nissan Altima, Buick Encore or Ford Fusion. Tickets are still on sale now, although there are only 3,500 total made available to the public. Potential winners may purchase raffle tickets at any Champaign Park District, at a Worden Martin location or online at http://www.wordenmartin.com.



The Taste of Champaign-Urbana is a yearly event that features the best food, drinks and entertainment from across the area. It is a favorite of local residents and visitors alike, with restaurants and breweries showcasing their signature items to the public. There will also be 11 different bands entertaining the crowds over the two-day summer event, as well as the second-annual family pie run.



“This event is just one more reason why Champaign is such a great place to live and work,” said Pelafos. “Over the years, we have developed strong relationships with the people, businesses and organizations that call our area home. Our team is proud to play such an active role in the Taste of Champaign-Urbana.”



Worden Martin Buck GMC, Ford City and Illini Nissan are all part of the Worden Martin Group, and all are located in Champaign County. To learn more about the company and the wide selection of top-quality new and pre-owned vehicles it offers customers throughout the region, visit http://www.wordenmartin.com.