Work-O-Motion UPGRADES Networking Platform to Serve Users Better

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --Leading senior level recruiting & networking platform Worko Motion has recently introduced a series of new upgrades to its site to serve the customers better. Designed as per suggestions from Worko Motion Reviews and user feedbacks, the latest upgrades aim to help candidates connect directly with decision makers faster and in a more efficient way.



"We are pleased to announce that we have recently upgraded our networking platform to make things more convenient quicker and efficient for our users. User satisfaction is the watchword here and we take our Work-o-Motion Reviews & feedbacks very seriously. We know you have been suggesting some improvements for quite some time and here we are now with all your desired upgrades. We always look forward to serve you better, just the way you wish to. We are dedicated to meet the specific needs with each of our members through our proprietary platform", stated Ali Khan, the SVP of Work-o-Motion.



One of the most crucial upgraded features of the Worko Motion Recruiting platform is the ability for executive candidates to email the decision makers and recruiters directly.



"From this month onwards, we assure you complete control & confidentiality of your profile on our platform. Our cutting edge proprietary platform is designed to enable the senior executive candidates connect with recruiters confidentially. You will have sole authority on determining your visibility on our site as well as how much you want to be seen regarding your profile." Ali Khan added further while speaking about important upgrades with privacy & security features.



The company was initially launched in beta stage in 2013 and had its official public launch in 2016. Within less than 5 years, WorkoMotion Network platform is bustling with a whooping count of 50258 executives, 3517 recruiters and 3968 freshly posted. It prides itself on effectively connecting executives & recruiters with a commendable 85% success rate. The company caters to senior executive job positions for almost every industry like banking, law, IT etc.



"Unlike other regular career resource sites, we are exclusively committed to top-tier talent. We abide by strict recruitment & networking rules to ensure all our positions exceed our minimum parameters, including a $100k+ salary. We have only the A-line positions for the senior executive candidates and also only cream of talents for the recruiters. We have got the nation's top recruiters with us which guarantee straight access to some of the most lucrative positions that are usually found nowhere", explained Ali Khan.



Ali mentioned that company leaders do not always advertise about all the openings. In fact, less than 25% senior positions are advertised publicly. But thanks to its excellent rapport with the top recruiters nationwide, WorkMotion.com is able to extend the exclusive opportunity to know about such otherwise hidden openings from internal leadership directly.



The platform also allows senior executive candidates to connect with seasoned industry mentors to leverage their professional skills. Also there are tools & resources to transcend one's career to a higher level.



To find A-one senior executive positions or top-tier talent for your company, visit the Worko Motion official website or contact them below.



