Work Starts on Thermal Printer Services (TPS) New HQ

Sittingbourne, Kent -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2015 --Thermal Printer Services (TPS) are pleased to announce that work has begun on their new purpose built Headquarters in Sittingbourne, Kent.



The 9000sqft facility will allow TPS to expand their in house label production facilities, increase stock holding to allow for next day deliveries of more ranges of thermal label printers, rolls of labels and thermal printer ribbons. Whilst also allowing TPS to expand their state of the art thermal printer repair centre.



Construction work has begun on site and is expected to be complete by March 2016, it is anticipated that the new facility will allow Thermal Printer Services (TPS) to continue their current growth and will in turn lead to the creation of more local jobs.



Managing Director Chris Parfitt added "This new location for us is a huge step for us at TPS, we've been able to plan the facilities to suit what our business needs not just today but in to the future, allowing us to set up in a way that will help us to keep delivering the kind of service our customers demand".



The new TPS Headquarters is located just off of the A249 and within easy reach of the motorway network, on the edge of Sittingbournes Eurolink Business Park.