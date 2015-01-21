Work Towards the PADI IDC Master Instructor Rating in the Gili Islands, Indonesia

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2015 --The PADI IDC in the Gili Islands is clearly one of the best training facilities offering the PADI Instructor Training Course (IDC) which runs every month at Gili Trawangan's only PADI 5 Star Career Development Center (CDC) and is conducted fully by renowned Platinum rated PADI Course Director Holly Macleod. Holly has worked in many dive related jobs around the globe and has the experience to advise candidates of what they should expect when contemplating a specific job in a specific region. The dive center situated in Gili Trawangan was also the first ever established PADI 5 Star Career Development Center (CDC) in the Gili Islands and in fact the entire Lombok region.



Lately the program has seen many people choosing to take the PADI IDC Staff Instructor Course in Gili Trawangan. As the rating suggests, certified IDC Staff Instructors will assist with instructor training, sharing wisdom and experiences with brand new PADI leaders. Taking the program provides candidates with an in-depth knowledge of the instructor development process, shaping the next generation of PADI Professionals. Some of these staff Instructors are looking to gain credit towards the PADI Master Instructor (MI) Rating. To become a PADI Master Instructor candidates will need to have issues 150 certifications at various levels, issued at least 10 Emergency First Response (EFR) course completion cards. Attended at least 3 PADI seminars. Other requirement include having used the complete PADI system of diver education including all the appropriate materials when conducting PADI programs. Of course to apply for the rating an applicant must have no verified Quality Management Violations issued within the last 6 months.



As a PADI Master Instructor Can be seen as elite scuba diving educators have proven to be dive industry leaders dedication and hard work, exemplifying what it means to be a scuba diving professional through your teaching efforts and professional conduct.



About The PADI IDC Gili Islands Program

The PADI IDC Gili Islands Program has a fantastic reputation for excellence and in 2014 saw 100% candidates pass their course and go on to teach scuba diving. All the latest new, updates and information can be found at the PADI IDC Indonesia Facebook Fan Page including the IDC Gili Islands IDC Schedule.



Contact:

Justin Time

The Gili Islands IDC

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.idc-gili.com/