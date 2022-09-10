Work Zone Death: Wrongful Death Lawyer in South Florida Can Help Seek Justice

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2022 --Work zones, especially those situated on busy roads and interstates, can be exceedingly hazardous. When construction workers are not adequately protected, the only protections they have are traffic cones, barricades, and signage which are hardly a match against a vehicle at speed. When accidents do occur, the results are frequently tragic. In the event of a work zone accident that results in a wrongful death, multiple parties may be held accountable for their negligence.



Not all traffic construction site employees are employed by the same employer. If a third-party worker contributes to a wrongful death in a work zone accident by, for example, failing to direct traffic safely or erect proper safety barricades, they may be held accountable for damages through a wrongful death lawsuit. Importantly, if a worker is killed due to the fault of their employer or a coworker, the worker's compensation exclusivity clause may prevent a civil wrongful death claim. Because workers' compensation laws may limit the amount of recovery, the relationship of the parties must be thoroughly investigated.



Drivers also must adhere to work zone speed limitations to ensure the safety of construction employees. Sadly, though, many drivers navigate through construction zones while inattentive or at an unsafe speed. In this scenario, the careless driver may be held responsible.



