Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2021 --If you own a business, you need workers comp insurance. It protects not only the business but also the employees in case of sickness or injury while on the job. Worker's comp can cover employee medical bills and some lost wages. It can also cover expenses resulting from the need for rehabilitation, among other things. Understanding that a workplace accident or injury could cause financial hardship to your business, it's important to have workers comp insurance from the outset. This offers peace of mind to the business owner as well as their employees.



In the business for more than 35 years, Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group understands the importance of providing clients with the right worker's comp insurance policy. Protecting businesses and employees is an important task. Kelly Insurance is an independent insurance agency, working with multiple insurance carriers to provide workers competitive quotes. Kelly Insurance will also provide access to safety training and loss control programs. These risk management resources help businesses avoid costly injuries and claims.



Businesses with higher risk factors tend to have higher premiums. Conversely, low premiums are typical for lower-risk industries. Factors such as number of employees, location, industry, claims history, and coverage limits can affect premiums. The agents at Kelly Insurance offer competitive pricing through multiple highly rated insurance carriers, to provide clients with the worker's comp insurance that best suits their needs. For more information on workers comp or any type of business insurance in Phoenixville, Skippack, Royersford, Limerick, Collegeville, Trappe, PA, and surroundings, reach out to Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group at 610-489-9442 or www.kellyins.com.



About Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group

Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group has been in business for more than 35 years, helping people find the right life insurance, car insurance, homeowners insurance, property insurance, business insurance, and more. They understand a solid risk management plan can provide peace of mind.