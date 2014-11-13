Sparks, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2014 --WORKFORCETACTIX: THE DATA DRIVERS



Sparks, MD, November 12, 2014– WorkforceTactix is excited to announce that we’ve been featured as the cover story in the latest Employee Benefit Adviser Magazine.



WorkforceTactix specializes in employee benefit strategy and implementation at the business level with a data-driven, health care reform compliant approach. The article featured in the Employee Benefit Adviser Magazine highlights this proven approach and how it integrates with population health tools and manages insurance claims costs.



“Typically, when employers are getting reports as it relates to their health plans and benefits, it’s all very retrospectively driven – top claimants, top diagnosis codes, etc. It’s all very much the rear-view mirror approach. What we’re really trying to do is to look through the windshield. While it’s important to know where you’ve been, most CFOs want to know where they’re going.”



Scott Mayer, VP, Data Analytics with WorkforceTactix



