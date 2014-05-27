Working Motherhood.com Podcast Announced as #1 in Kids & Family Category for New & Noteworthy on iTunes

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2014 --Working Motherhood.com celebrates the success of their newly launched podcast on iTunes dedicated to working moms. Founded and hosted by Dr. Portia Jackson, herself an rocket scientist, online math and physics teacher, wife and mother of two, the podcast is a winsome nod to women who endeavor to have it all. Only on air since April, Working Motherhood has already been named number one on iTunes New & Noteworthy list for the Kids & Family category. The accolade is proof positive that the insightful podcast is the new answer to the well-spent commute.



Dr. Portia said of the podcast for working mothers resounding success, “I’m so grateful to everyone thus far who has given of their time to help other professional moms in the corporate world, classroom and small business workplace by sharing their personal journey as a working mom. Their willingness to support other working mothers with a daily source of inspiration via the Working Motherhood podcast has reaped a great reward in such a short amount of time.”



To help her listeners balance career and motherhood Dr. Portia interviews one successful working mother in each 30 minute podcast. The guest shares her journey, provides insights on how to manage home life and career responsibilities and gives advice on work/life “balance”. The successful format then includes a five-question “Overtime” that features the highlighted working mother’s answers to pivotal concerns for working moms.



About Working Motherhood.com

Working Motherhood.com is a website that hosts information, resources and a daily podcast hosted by Dr. Portia Jackson. The podcast is centered around interviews with successful working moms who bring inspiration and helpful insight to listeners. Working Motherhood.com podcasts can be heard daily on iTunes and Stitcher.



Information:



The show can be downloaded at iTunes by visiting http://www.workingmotherhood.com/itunes.



Contact:

Dr. Portia Jackson

Founder, Host

708-655-9587

portia@workingmotherhood.com



Website:

http://www.workingmotherhood.com



Social Media:

http://www.workingmotherhood.com/stitcher

http://www.facebook.com/workingmotherhood

http://www.twitter.com/workingmotherhd

Linked In Group: Working Motherhood