Working Person's Store Introduces a New Way to Shop Black Friday

South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2014 --Last year Working Person’s Store amped up their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and turned them into a five day event, The Fantastic Five. This year, WPS customers are in for an even longer sales event with the Spectacular 7 Sale. For seven days workingperson.com will be introducing new sales every day, including flash sales throughout the day.



Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person’s Enterprises, said, “Our customers enjoyed the Fantastic Five Sale last year, so this year we wanted to make our Black Friday deals even better. The Spectacular 7 Sale will be full of surprises.” Working Person’s Store’s Black Friday sales are always incredible, but this year they’ve taken it to a new level. Double Rewards Points and Gifts with Purchases are just a couple of the many deals WPS will be offering.



The Spectacular 7 Sale begins November 24th and continues through December 1st.



About Working Person's Store

Since 1995, Working Person’s Store has been on a singular mission: deliver the very best in name-brand work apparel at the lowest prices, with a commitment to honesty and customer service. Today, specializing in brands that work, and backed by a 120% Price Protection Guarantee, Working Person’s Store is a leading online retailer of quality name-brand workwear, work footwear and safety gear. Working Person’s Store was recognized as one of the country’s fastest growing privately-held businesses with an award-winning website, www.workingperson.com.



Featuring top brands such as Carhartt, Wolverine, Dickies, Under Armour, Timberland PRO, Dr. Martens, Dingo, Carolina Shoes, Wrangler and more. Working Person’s Store is based out of Lakeville, Indiana.