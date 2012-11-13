Working Person's Store Makes 2013 Mobile 400 Guide

South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2012 --In a rocketing $22 billion market that is expected to double in 2012 and again in 2013, Working Person’s Enterprises, Inc. (www.workingperson.com) has been named one of 2012’s 25 fastest-growing mobile commerce sites and the 233rd top mobile marketing firm by Internet Retailer, Chicago-based publisher of business intelligence for the e-commerce market. The publisher will feature Working Person’s Store in its new 2013 Mobile 400 guide, a compendium geared toward helping e-commerce hopefuls build their online businesses by studying the marketing, financial and operational strategies of successful e-commerce enterprises.



Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person’s Store, had this to say about the recognition: “Our core mission is to provide our customers with the best products at the best prices and do that while delivering the finest shopping experience available. That mission drives our approach to technology – it is a powerful tool we use to serve our customers and we are always looking forward, searching for the next innovation that will help us provide the best in customer service.”



The Mobile 400 designation is one in growing string of recent recognition for Working Person’s Store. The online retailer placed best in class in the 2012 Interactive Media Awards (Interactive Media Council, http://www.interactivemediaawards.com) for website design and development. And it also earned silver honors in the 2012 Multi-Channel Marketing Awards (National Etailing and Mailing Organization of America, http://www.nemoa.org), which recognized the retailer’s phenomenal 25% sales increase following migration to an upgraded web platform.



About Working Person’s Store

Since 1995, Working Person’s Store has been on a singular mission: deliver the very best in name-brand work apparel at the lowest prices, with a commitment to honesty and customer service. Today, specializing in brands that work, and backed by a 120% Price Protection Guarantee, we’re the leading online retailer of quality name-brand workwear, work footwear and safety gear.



Working Person’s Store is recognized as one of the country’s fastest growing privately-held businesses with an award-winning website, http://www.workingperson.com, which serves thousands of customers on five continents every day.



Featuring top brands such as Carhartt, Wolverine, Dickies, Under Amour, Timberland, Dr. Martens, Dingo, Carolina Shoe, Timberland Pro, DragonWear, Wrangler and over a hundred more, Working Person’s Store is based in Indiana with a retail store in Lakeville and headquarters and technology center in South Bend.