Working Person's Store Partners with Troop ID to Deliver Online Deals and Discounts to Military Families

South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2013 --Troop ID is helping to give military families online shopping discounts and deals by giving them access to an online military discount ID cards. “We believe a life of service should have its perks – and until recently, military-friendly retailers haven’t been able to extend those benefits to the online shopping experience, said Holly Tennant, vice president of business development for TroopID. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Working Person’s Store to verify military credentials online and extend great benefits to military families.



How Does it Work?

To register, members of the military community must register for the Rewards Program with Working Persons Store. They will then verify their military credentials within the troop ID widget. Once verified, the military identity will be attached to the shoppers’ Working Person’s Store Rewards Program account, giving them a 10 percent discount every time they shop.



Working Person’s Store is proud to announce that they now support the Troop ID program. The military shopper will receive 150 rewards points on their Working Person’s Store account when they sign up. Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person’s store and military veteran said, “We are excited to take part in such a positive program and to give back to our troops and their families who do so much for our great country.”



About Troop ID

Troop ID is the first digital authentication engine for verifying military affiliation, helping brands offer military discounts to online shoppers. With Troop ID’s secure authentication process, retailers can be sure that they are offering online benefits to those that have earned them and members of the military and their families can be confident that they are getting the best deals, without compromising their online identity. For more information, please visit www.TroopID.com.



About the Rewards Program

The Rewards Program for Working Person’s Store is an easy way to earn rewards by doing things people already do. It rewards points to customers for reviewing products, as well as sharing Working Person’s Store and their products through social media sites such as Facebook, Google+, and Twitter. Rewards are also given for purchasing products through the website.



About Working Person's Store

Since 1995, Working Person’s Store has been on a singular mission: deliver the very best in name-brand work apparel at the lowest prices, with a commitment to honesty and customer service. Today, specializing in brands that work, and backed by a 120% Price Protection Guarantee, Working Person’s Store is a leading online retailer of quality name-brand workwear, work footwear and safety gear. Working Person’s Store was recognized as one of the country’s fastest growing privately-held businesses with an award-winning website, www.workingperson.com.



Featuring top brands such as Carhartt, Wolverine, Dickies, Under Armour, Timberland PRO, Dr. Martens, Dingo, Carolina Shoes, Wrangler and more. Working Person’s Store is based out of Lakeville, Indiana.