Working Person's Store Recognized for Cutting-Edge Multi-Channel Marketing Award

South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2012 --South Bend-based retailer Working Person's Store earned silver honors last week in the 2012 MCM Awards announced at the conference of the National Etailing and Mailing Organization of America (NEMOA) in Mystic, Connecticut.



The award recognized the company's work following migration of its website to an updated website platform. After an expected initial downturn in sales and profitability as a result of the switch, the online retailer posted a stunning 25.9% increase in sales, with 14.2% more site visits, 33.5% more page views and a conversion rate increase of 4.8% due to their team’s work in programming and online marketing.



Working Person's Store was recognized for its innovative employment of cross-channel marketing, integrating a print catalog, an interactive catalog, website, email newsletter, multiple blogs, a mobile application, Facebook store, plus presences on Google+, Twitter and Facebook. Working Person’s Store won its award in the business-to-consumer category among retailers with sales of $10 million to $75 million.



“The judges loved that crucial elements of website functionality were actually tested and refined – not just thrown at the marketplace,” said Ellen Shannon, chief content director and publisher of Multichannel Merchant. “The judges also told us Working Person’s Store’s ability to customize abandoned cart reminders and not just send them is very good, and that the CEO's blogs and Tweets round out the package beautifully.”



Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person’s Store noted:, “We are proud to have been recognized for the hard work we’ve put into both rebuilding the platform for our website and reaching out to our customers across multiple channels. Our team has done a phenomenal job getting us to where we are today, and we see a bright future as we continue to serve our customer anywhere and everywhere they expect us to be.”



About Working Person’s Store

Founded in Lakeville, Indiana, in 1995 as a bricks-and-mortar retailer of name brand work apparel and footwear, Working Person’s Store (www.workingperson.com) has grown to be the number one worldwide online retailer of work clothing, work footwear and safety gear. The company's headquarters and technology center is located in South Bend, Indiana while their retail store remains in Lakeville, Indiana.



About the MCM Awards

In its 27th year, the MCM Awards are a celebration of cross-channel excellence for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer merchandise marketers. The MCM Awards are produced by Multichannel Merchant and are judged by experts from b-to-b and b-to-c merchant companies, vendors and consultants to direct-to-customer merchants.