Working Person's Store Spreads Holiday Cheer by Launching Rewards Program

South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2012 --Online retailer www.WorkingPerson.com recently launched a new program just in time for the holidays that rewards customers for participating in online social media activity and product reviews. Like traditional rewards programs, customers earn points for making online purchases. But this program breaks new ground by awarding points for reviewing products and promoting both the retailer and products through various social media outlets such as Twitter, Facebook and Google+. Top rewards earners can even participate in a friendly competition while roasting chestnuts to see how their rewards earnings stack up against other top members.



The rewards program is the latest online innovation by Working Person’s Store, a retailer of workwear, work boots and safety supplies. Working Person’s Store has been recognized for having one of the world’s most well-executed websites and was recently named one of the top 400 mobile retailers.



“This new program is a natural extension of our core commitment to customer service” says Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person’s Store. “Let’s be honest, in today’s competitive market, it’s not enough to just sell quality products at good prices. What sets us apart is our constant drive to better serve our customers. This program encourages our customers to interact – to communicate with us and the rest of the world about how they use our products. The way we see it, there is no better promotion than a personal recommendation from one of our customers. We value the opinions and input of our customers and are glad to pass along rewards for their efforts and feedback. And what better time to give back than over the Holidays.”



How the program works: Participants sign up online (and receive 250 points for doing so) and then earn points with each dollar spent. But customers also earn points when they engage in these social media activities:



- Review a product, 100 points

- Be the first to review a product, 50 points

- Mark a helpful review, 5 points

- Link your Facebook account, 200 points

- Link your Twitter account, 200 points

- Like a product on Facebook, 5 points

- +1 a product on Google, 5 points

- Signup for the Working Person Store newsletter, 250

- Recruit a friend to join the rewards program



Customers accumulate points quickly and earn online gift codes that can be used toward purchases at http://www.workingperson.com.



$25 Gift Code - 900 points

$50 Gift Code - 1,750 points

$100 Gift Code - 3,400 points

$250 Gift Code - 8,250 points



To learn more about the rewards program, visit https://workingperson.com/rewards.



About Working Person's Store

Since 1995, Working Person’s Store has been on a singular mission: deliver the very best in name-brand work apparel at the lowest prices, with a commitment to honesty and customer service. Today, specializing in brands that work, and backed by a 120% Price Protection Guarantee, we’re the leading online retailer of quality name-brand workwear, work footwear and safety gear.



Working Person’s Store is recognized as one of the country’s fastest growing privately-held businesses with an award-winning website, http://www.workingperson.com, which serves thousands of customers on five continents every day.



Featuring top brands such as Carhartt, Wolverine, Dickies, Under Armour, Timberland PRO, Dr. Martens, Dingo, Carolina Shoes, Wrangler and more. Working Person’s Store is based in Indiana with a retail store in Lakeville and headquarters and technology center in South Bend.