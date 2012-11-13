Working Person's Store Takes Top Honors in 2012 Interactive Media Awards

South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2012 --Working Person’s Store (www.workingperson.com) has been recognized as one of the world’s most well-executed websites by the Interactive Media Council, Inc. when it was named Best in Class in the Retail category of the 2012 Interactive Media Awards, an international competition focused on website design, development, and management.



The Interactive Media Council, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that works to promote standards of excellence on the Internet. Members include web designers, developers, programmers, advertisers and others whose enterprises are related to the web. Judges are IMC members and recognized leaders in web-related fields. Judging is based on well-defined criteria utilizing a comprehensive points system developed by IMC. The Working Person’s Store joins a respected group of businesses and organizations that have also been recognized with 2012 Interactive Media Awards, including Unilever, The State of Utah, Emory University, Maybelline, and The U.S. Department of Energy.



Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person’s Store: “This award is a testament to the talent and dedication of our team. Our mission is to provide our hard-working customers with the best products at the best prices, while also delivering the finest shopping experience available. We want our customers around the world to feel as welcome and well-served as if they were walking in the door of our friendly store in Lakeville, Indiana. That goal drives our e-commerce development strategy and people are responding.”



The Interactive Media Award is one of three honors recently bestowed on Working Person’s Store. The retailer has been named one of 2012’s 25 fastest-growing mobile commerce sites and the 233rd top mobile marketing firm by Internet Retailer, Chicago-based publisher of business intelligence for the e-commerce market, which will feature Working Person’s Store in its Mobile 400 guide.



And it also earned silver honors in the 2012 Multi-Channel Marketing Awards (National Etailing and Mailing Organization of America, http://www.nemoa.org), which recognized the retailer’s phenomenal 25% sales increase following migration to an upgraded web platform.



About Working Person’s Store

Since 1995, Working Person’s Store has been on a singular mission: deliver the very best in name-brand work apparel at the lowest prices, with a commitment to honesty and customer service. Today, specializing in brands that work, and backed by a 120% Price Protection Guarantee, we’re the leading online retailer of quality name-brand workwear, work footwear and safety gear.



Working Person’s Store is recognized as one of the country’s fastest growing privately-held businesses with an award-winning website, which serves thousands of customers on five continents every day.



Featuring top brands such as Carhartt, Wolverine, Dickies, Under Amour, Timberland, Dr. Martens, Dingo, Carolina Shoe, Timberland Pro, DragonWear, Wrangler and over a hundred more, Working Person’s Store is based in Indiana with a retail store in Lakeville and headquarters and technology center in South Bend.