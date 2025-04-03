Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2025 --One of the most common kind of awnings that businesses choose to utilize is the metal frame awning. At MASA Architectural Canopies, they not only do the metal frames of these awnings, but they also do metal coverings as well, which is much different from the fabric coverings that clients may see on other metal framed awnings. There are several negative aspects to the fabric metal framed awnings that aluminum covered awnings avoid. Not only do clients avoid costly maintenance and repairs, but they have a wide range of colors to choose from, plus the ability to choose other aspects of a metal framed awning. Contact their team today to discuss building needs and how their aluminum metal framed awnings are the perfect solution.



Awnings with fabric on them are susceptible to mold. Mold is always present and normally doesn't cause any issues, but if an awning gets wet from rain, a sprinkler, or some other source of water and doesn't dry out while also being in a warm and humid environment, mold can take hold and grow. Fabric is a perfect medium for mold to grow on, and mold will quickly start to ruin the fabric. Another harsh element that fabric doesn't hold up to is the intense sunlight that can break down the fibers in the fabric and cause it to weaken and fade.



Fabric is also stretchy, and when weight is applied to it, the fabric can deform and stretch. This causes rainwater to collect on the fabric awning, causing it to stretch further and look bad. This rain, if left on the fabric, can also cause continuing damage as the fibers never dry out and they will weaken. And in areas that receive snow, the weight of the snow can also stretch and damage the fabric.



The difference in their metal framed awnings is that they use aluminum skin to cover the awnings. This aluminum is hearty and will easily handle the wind, rain, sleet, snow, and ice that it will encounter. The colors for their metal framed awning will not fade and are not susceptible to mold or rot. They are easily cleaned with a pressure washer and are easy to mount to the sides of buildings as well. For an investment in a building that will last for many years to come, with minimal maintenance or repairs, their metal framed awnings will fit the bill.



When it comes to metal framed awnings, they have been working with satisfied clients for more than 20 years all over the country. MASA Architectural Canopies has designed several different models of awnings and canopies that can be customized in a variety of ways that will suit any building and needs. Contact their design team today to get started on a metal framed awning.



