Working with Professionals: Advice from Architects in Vancouver

In most projects, professionalism equals success. As a partnering designer and architect in Vancouver, the team at m+ Architecture | Interior Design explores how training and experience can make or break a project. Many people aren't aware the "in-betweens" architects fulfill and their significant role in project outcomes.



Here's what to expect when working with experienced architects in Vancouver:



1. An Architect sees what others don't



The architect looks at every corner and has insights, noting points that many fail to notice. As creative professionals, they are always thinking of intelligent solutions to solve problems and make spaces more comfortable and beautiful.



2. Big picture goals



In general, people with an unprofessional eye tend to think only about the final result of renovating a room or property. It is the architect's job to observe the project and the greater property/neighborhood in a holistic way. This is what leads to harmonious projects. From lighting to floors, repeating patterns bring cohesion to a property (or a neighborhood), even as the architect strives to make the best use of each space.



3. Sense and sensibility



Logic takes the lead on most projects, but aesthetics always run in parallel. Architects combine these two elements to create beautiful, functional spaces.



4. Technique and technology



Architects draw. Whether it's freehand (or using 3D modeling programs, they use a combination of innovation and artistry to encourage spatial visualization and creativity. The objective is always making life easier for the people who will occupy a space.



Pulling it all together



As professionals, architects rely on more than training to execute successful projects. They are artists and attuned to market news—part of the architect's role is proposing cost-effective solutions that maximize long-term durability (and eliminate short-term headaches). Collaborating with a Vancouver architect guarantees a project will turn out as expected—without any unpleasant surprises.



About m+ Architecture l Interior Design

m+ Architecture l Interior Design, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, provides personalized service in the design of custom single-family homes, townhouses, and commercial projects. Their intent is to create distinctive buildings with a unique character, driven by environmental stewardship and the subtleties of robust, yet beautiful architecture and design.



