Working Women Will Enjoy an Expert Selection at WomensWorkbootsAndWearables.com

Watertown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2018 --Audie is excited to announce the launch of her website, https://WomensWorkbootsAndWearables.com. The website is designed for working women searching for top-quality work boots, clothes and accessories at an affordable price. Customers shopping for steel-toe and composite work boots will find a great variety of sizes, colors and designs from name brands like Safety Girl, Carolina and more. For tops and shirts for tough work days, the website offers rugged hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, polos and more. The quality accessories on the website are designed to keep the extremities safe and warm during extreme weather, protecting women from intense cold, sun and heat; ladies can shop reflective work gloves, high-visibility sun hats and more.



When Audie launched WomensWorkbootsAndWearables.com in August 2018, she had a vision to create a website that meets the needs of women working hard in extreme situations. As a radio field technician for over 30 years, Audie is very familiar with the requirements for boots, clothes and accessories on the job. In her own search for affordable OSHA-compliant work clothes, Audie found that most websites were lacking a wide selection of affordable, quality working gear designed for women. Her own website is especially designed to offer clothing that is heavy duty, tear-resistant and protects from the weather so that women can shop with confidence.



Women who work in industrial careers will enjoy finding all of the boots, clothes and accessories that they need to be safe and comfortable on the job at WomensWorkbootsAndWearables.com. The website will continue to grow and expand in the future to become a complete one-stop shop and will eventually include heavy-duty pants, winter socks and much more.



To complement the main website, Audie has also launched a blog at https://WomensWorkwearBlog.com. Customers can visit the blog to read reviews, get insight into best practice for work apparel and much more.



About WomensWorkBootsAndWearables.com

WomensWorkBootsAndWearables.com is owned and operated by Audie, a career radio field technician and web entrepreneur.



Audie Ettinger

https://WomensWorkbootsAndWearables.com