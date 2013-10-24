WorkingPerson.com Wins IMA Best in Class Award

South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2013 --Working Person’s Store won the 2013 Interactive Media Awards Best in Class Award in the Retail category. This is the highest award that the Interactive Media Awards gives to websites. The Interactive Media Awards is an international rewards program recognizing excellence in website design, development and standards.



Eric Deniger, CEO of Working Person’s Store, said, “Winning this award in 2012 and 2013 is such an honor and it is wonderful to be recognized for our hard work. We are constantly working to improve our user experience to make WorkingPerson.com the most user friendly workwear site available.”



In order to win this award, WPS’s website had to score high in the planning, execution, and the overall professionalism of the website. The judges score the website on design, content, features, functionality, usability, and standards compliance. The highest score possible is a 500 and in order to win the Best in Class Award, a website must score between 480 and 500. Currently there are only 5 winners out of over 150 applicants in the retail category for the Best in Class Awards.



The judges are members of The Interactive Media Council, Inc. which is a nonprofit organization committed to increasing the standards of excellence on the Internet. Their focus is on web standards, accessibility, usability, and privacy.



About Working Person's Store

Since 1995, Working Person’s Store has been on a singular mission: deliver the very best in name-brand work apparel at the lowest prices, with a commitment to honesty and customer service. Today, specializing in brands that work, and backed by a 120% Price Protection Guarantee, Working Person’s Store is a leading online retailer of quality name-brand workwear, work footwear and safety gear. Working Person’s Store was recognized as one of the country’s fastest growing privately-held businesses with an award-winning website, www.workingperson.com.



Featuring top brands such as Carhartt, Wolverine, Dickies, Under Armour, Timberland PRO, Dr. Martens, Dingo, Carolina Shoes, Wrangler and more. Working Person’s Store is based out of Lakeville, Indiana.



About the Interactive Media Awards

The Interactive Media Awards™ recognize the highest standards of excellence in website design and development and honor individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievement.



Created by the Interactive Media Council, Inc. (IMC), a nonprofit organization of leading web designers, developers, programmers, advertisers and other web-related professionals, the competition is designed to elevate the standards of excellence on the Internet and offer winners a boost in marketing and exposure. IMC serves as the primary sponsor and governing body of the Interactive Media Awards, establishes the judging system and provides the judges for the competition.



IMC, formerly known as Benjamin Services Group, Inc. (BSG), was originally created in 1998 as a loose collaboration of like-minded web professionals providing application development, creative services, e-business consulting and other marketing-related services to new and established businesses in the New York City area. Following the downturn in the New York web services marketplace, BSG began a greater focus on professional development and skill set collaboration among existing and new members, forming the beginning of a group dedicated to elevating standards among web professionals in usability, compatibility, code quality, content and more.



In 2002, BSG was formally dissolved and the Interactive Media Council was established. In 2006, IMC launched the Interactive Media Awards as a method of providing accomplished and talented web professionals with the endorsements and tools necessary to be recognized in the marketplace as leading providers of top-tier services.