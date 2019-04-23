Workplace Languages Launches New Customized Onsite Language Training

St. Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2019 --Workplace Languages is now offering customized onsite "survival" language training in the workplace. There are over 100 languages to choose from and curriculum is customized and industry-specific to meet the needs of your company. They offer a "grammar-less" approach to give the phrases and words participants need to be successful at their job and help close the communication gap between management and employees. All training options produce results immediately, easily and effectively.



Many training options are available. Convenience is critical. Workplace Languages offers onsite training at their clients' companies seven days a week 24 hours a day to fit your schedule. Any Language. Any Industry. Any Time.



Placing a premium on internationally focused and language-savvy employees is a proven strategy for many of the world's top multinationals, companies of all sizes and scopes must understand how globalization impacts their business.



A Typical Level I Language Class Includes:



- Initial visit from the instructor and preliminary needs assessment/questionnaire



- 24 hours of instruction onsite at the company/property – 3 hours (two 1.5-hour classes) a week for 8 weeks (other training options available: "Language Over Lunch," Seminars …)



- Customized company-specific handouts for up to 25 students



- Feedback sheets given to students and management to continually tweak & customize content



- Progress / Accountability reports for the managers/supervisors of the participants



- "Cheat Sheets" for all participants with Key Words & Phrases – Company-Specific



- Audio File (MP3 or .WAV) for all participants so they can listen to and practice pronouncing Key Phrases on "Cheat Sheets" over & over again



Companies that value diversity and need to improve productivity, and want to retain great employees, Workplace Languages has language solutions to improve bottom lines. Workplace Languages provides an easy, effective and immediate way to close the communication gap at your company.



About Workplace Languages

Workplace Languages provides industry-specific onsite and online language training, the development of customized bilingual tools, multilingual voice-overs, and translation services. They specialize in understanding and solving the language and cultural challenges of both native and non-native English speakers in today's diverse organizations.



Workplace Languages, a St. Paul, Minnesota based company, has been providing corporate language solutions since 1998.



Any Language. Any Industry. Any Time. For more information, please go to www.WorkplaceLanguages.com or contact Classes@WorkplaceLanguages.com.



Contact: Ed Rosheim

President & CEO, Workplace Languages

Phone: 651.436.8221

erosheim@WorkplaceLanguages.com



