Workpuls Named No.1 Employee Monitoring Software in 2020 by FinancesOnline

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2020 --With user satisfaction of 95%, Workpuls has been recognized as the market leader and a provider of essential services for companies committed to consolidating operational processes and maintaining stability regardless of whether working remotely or in the office setting.



"We are happy to be at the top of our field," states Ivan Petrovic, Workpuls CEO. "The whole team has been working tirelessly to bring the Workpuls productivity analytics software to what it is today, and we are glad it's noticed by both the community and clients."



This recognition comes at a time of grand expansion for the company driven by businesses being forced to move their operations to a remote working setting, while also ensuring an appropriate level of productivity from their staff.



"The workforce landscape has seen a great shift in priorities and sustainability practices in 2020. Hence, we have been there a state of the art screen monitoring software to support client companies from a variety of highly specialized industries by providing intricate professional insights unique to their ecosystem, with actionable use in addressing time-sensitive matters, and relevance for maintaining operational business continuity", Mr. Petrovic continues.



"Furthermore, we are laser-focused on providing customers with the means of driving employee productivity, as well as exceptional customer service, and have been expanding our team and client portfolio with that in mind."



One thing that separates Workpuls' capable team monitoring software from similar service providers is the variety in its clientele - from large corporations to SMBs, from IT to the manufacturing industry, from operating in North America to Asia - they have all gathered around Workpuls.



They are all joined by having recognized the value of securing continuous access to comprehensive real-time productivity information that directly influences the way they do business in a more cohesive and effective manner.



With a particular emphasis on providing accurate and timely insights into workers' activity patterns, the Workpuls is rated a first-class workforce analytics software with enterprise-ready integrations and applications.



The software is instrumental in preventing and resolving miscommunication issues, workflow bottlenecks, efficiency impediments, and accurate billing and payment, thus enabling clients to retain their competitive edge and a positive employer brand image.



In their quest to enable high-performance levels in different types of working environments with all their employees, monitoring software has proven to be more than a passing trend with C-level executives and business owners. In that sense, managers have gained a means of congregating objective information about workers' workplace efficacy that, in the long run, facilitates time, project, and human resource management.



Moreover, adhering to the golden standard of data security, this employee tracking software pays special attention to gathering information in a non-intrusive manner, and storing it on clients' premises or by using Google Cloud infrastructure.



Giving clients full control over sensitive workforce data, Workpuls' system infrastructure also enables full compliance with an array of regulatory requirements and privacy laws regardless of the country in which a client company operates.



About Workpuls

Workpuls' top-of-the-line workforce productivity analytics software facilitates organizational, process, and employee productivity efficiency.



Satisfying client needs for easy measuring workplace efficacy, streamlining operations, and maintaining a productive atmosphere among employees, Workpuls has gone one step further in devising all-encompassing algorithms and data visualization via its agent while also paying attention to stay within the legal boundaries.



For more information, visit www.workpuls.com.



Contact Info:

Ivan Petrovic

CEO, Workpuls

+1 (415) 800-4284

ivan.petrovic@workpuls.com