Workpuls Remote Employee Management Tool Helps Companies Stay Productive in Response to Coronavirus

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --Currently, there have been more than 17 thousand registered coronavirus cases, and more than 300 people have lost their lives due to the outbreak. More companies are going remote, and Workpuls is there to help them handle the workload.



Coronavirus is spreading across China, and making its way to all parts of the world. Chinese companies are closing their doors, leaving employees to work from home for the time being.



Collocated teams are faced with a new challenge - how to continue their daily operations without losing clients. If a team has never worked remotely, things can get hectic very quickly. So, the question that comes up is: what should businesses do?



When a company decides to let employees work remotely, managers should be able to organize employees' workload and track their work in the most efficient way possible. The answer could be laying in the time tracking software.



Besides being used to track time on projects and tasks, employee time tracker apps provide businesses with deep insights about their team's behavior. There are many different options, but Workpuls stands out thanks to a wide set of features that help companies cover project management and employee monitoring at the same time. Their numerous clients use it to easily assign tasks to employees, track project progress, and measure productivity.



Companies whose teams are working remotely for the first time must stay on top of everyone's activities by using employee time tracking tools. If they don't approach this sudden change carefully, they could be risking their own future.



Whether a company is remote only temporarily or looking to switch to remote in order to increase employees' satisfaction and retention rates, Workpuls time tracker for work is a cost-effective solution that helps organizations stay in the right lane.



About Workpuls

Workpuls is an employee monitoring and time tracking software that helps teams increase productivity.



