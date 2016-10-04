Workshop for Front End Engineering Design (FEED) Maturity and Accuracy Tools

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --We need your help! We are looking for project personnel from both Owners and Contractors with at least 10 years of industry experience, with significant involvement in Front End Engineering Design (FEED) of large industrial projects.



CII Research Team (RT) 331 has been given the task of developing tools to assess the maturity and accuracy of FEED to support phase-gate approvals. The FEED maturity and accuracy assessment tools will result in a more objective, scalable, effective and efficient framework to evaluate engineering quality for industrial projects during the front end planning process.



The new draft tools are ready for industry review and comment. During this workshop, we will gather your input to help shape these much needed tools.



The session will provide an overview of the research and give you an opportunity to network with other professionals who are engaged in FEED. We ask that all attendees bring a project for evaluation. Finally, attendees will receive a draft version of the FEED maturity and accuracy assessment tools at the end of the session and a free final version when it comes available to the CII membership. Each participant will receive Continuing Education Units (CEU's).



Wednesday, November 9, 2016

8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

PATHFINDER, LLC

11 Allison Drive

Cherry Hill, NJ 08003



RSVP: Kym Moore at 856-424-7100 or KMoore@pathfinderinc.com and David Ramsey at 480-727-2270 or david.w.ramsey@asu.edu