Jersey City, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2020 --Everyone appreciates a clean office space on a Monday morning. But the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed office owners around the world to rethink and raise the hygiene bar.



WorkSocial — New Jersey's largest minority women-owned and operated coworking and shared office space is making huge strides in keeping its offices healthy and safe.



"We are living in an age, with COVID-19 front and center for our guests and our associates," said Natasha Mohan, President, and CEO of WorkSocial. "From the day COVID entered our cognitive space we began to take radical steps of cleanliness, hygiene, and social distancing. I just want my clients knowing when they walk through the doors of one of our offices, their health and safety is my priority."



To tackle the realities of doing business during and after a pandemic, the company has gathered inputs from scientists and infectious disease experts to develop new ways to achieve cleanliness; and even higher standards, norms, and behaviors.



In the coming months, WorkSocial will roll-out enhanced processes and technologies, including hospital-grade disinfectants to sanitize surfaces.



This technology uses the highest classification of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to treat known pathogens.



They have ramped hiring to clean spaces constantly. In addition, they have acquired state of the art ultraviolet light technology for sanitizing spaces and equipment shared by their guests and associates.



Guests will also notice a complete COVID19 prevention kit in their offices for their personal use along with plentiful face masks, gloves and personal UV wands. There will be hand sanitizing stations and signage in the lobbies to remind guests to maintain social distancing protocols. Furniture in public areas will be arranged to allow more space for distancing.



"When we opened WorkSocial wellness was the cornerstone of our business." WorkSocial has focused on employee health longer than anyone else in the shared office space business.



WorkSocial has looked for ways to allow guests to minimize contact with communal surfaces and staff members. WorkSocial also teamed with a space sterilization partner. On June 1, 2020 all spaces and floors were sealed and tested with a hospital grade disinfectant.



WorkSocial's members in their flagship location in Jersey City, NJ will be able to use their smartphones to open doors, access the space, and make special requests via Slack. WorkSocial will also have room designated specially packaged containers.



WorkSocial's framework of success is based on its widely publicized Pillars of Safety. "We can manage any pandemic if we mindfully enforce our safety pillars."



The pillars of WorkSocial's Healthy and Safe Office are (acronym PRET):



Prevent: Interactions that can cause the spread of any illness. WorkSocial will have 4 full-time cleaning staff.



Reduce: Interactions that can cause the transfer of any illness.



Enhance: Interactions with standard social distancing in all common areas and meeting rooms.



Test: All people entering the offices will be checked for fevers. We will have a dedicated space for telemedicine.



For more information please contact:

Natasha Mohan

natasha@worksocial.works

(201) 210-8255