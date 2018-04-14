Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2018 --Global Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market is anticipated to surpass 21 GW by 2024, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising cogeneration technology adoption to meet the growing electricity demand will drive the global aeroderivative gas turbine market size by 2024. Countries including the U.S., UK, France, and Germany are investing aggressively for replacement of their existing coal fired power stations with the sustainable energy, positively impacting the industry growth. U.S. federal government is planning to increase the share of cogeneration by 30% over the next ten years in line to achieve its clean energy target.



Growing focus towards the capability enhancement of aviation and maritime defense forces will drive the aeroderivative gas turbine market. Light weight, small carbon footprint, high cycle flexibility and short downtime for maintenance are some of the salient features which makes it preferable over other available alternatives. Companies including GE and Siemens are making significant investments towards the development of effective high capacity technology. GE deployed its latest LM2500 to U.S. and Indian warships in 2016.



Aeroderivative gas turbine market for over 18 MW will see strong growth owing to growing applications across power generation and O&G industries. In 2017, GE launched LM9000 and NovaLT12 technology which helps in delivering safe, precise, and flexible energy supply to upstream and midstream operations.



Combined cycle aeroderivative gas turbine market for 2015 was over 5 GW and looks set to see handsome growth. Rising acceptance across cogeneration electricity generating stations owing to its fast start and cycling capabilities will complement the business outlook.



U.S. aeroderivative gas turbine market share is predicted to witness gain over 11% by 2024. Stringent emission norms coupled with deployment of new cogeneration facilities will positively impact the business outlook.



For Europe, Russia accounted for over 130 MW in 2015. Growing investments towards replacement of aging coal fired stations with sustainable cogeneration plants will boost the industry growth.



China aeroderivative gas turbine market is set to exceed USD 350 million by 2024. Government measures to strengthen energy and defense industry will positively favor the industry growth. In 2014, GE and China Huadian Corporation (CHD) ventured together to form Huadian GE Aero Gas Turbine Equipment Co., Ltd. (HDGE).



India aeroderivative gas turbine market is anticipated to witness gain over 15% during the forecast timeframe. Rising concern towards the emission control and climate change may favor the business landscape. Saudi Arabia was valued over USD 180 million in 2015. In 2016, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) awarded General Electric for the supply of 7F.05 turbines for Waad Al-Shamal plant.



Key industry players include Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Siemens AG, ABB, Solar turbines, Vericor Power Systems, General Electric, NPO Saturn, Opra turbines and Kawasaki.



Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.