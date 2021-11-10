World Battery Industry Expo: nRuiT Shows Its Solar Energy Storage Batteries

Dongguan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2021 --In today's digital age, energy is just as necessary as water, air, and food for human existence. Traditional energy sources, on the other hand, are finite in supply and will soon be depleted. Furthermore, they pose a severe environmental threat by emitting toxic greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide. It is essential at this time to seek alternative energy sources, and one such option is solar energy, which has an infinite supply. But the supply of solar energy is occasionally hampered by cloudy weather. Solar energy storage batteries are required to maintain a steady supply of power. This article will go over solar energy storage batteries in-depth below.



World Battery Industry Expo 2021

World Battery Industry Expo is a mega event that takes place every year. More than 600 exhibitors will display their products, and over 25000 people are expected to attend this massive event. Asia Battery Sourcing Fair was the previous name for the World Battery Industrial Expo. The Expo will include a variety of battery types, such as solar energy storage batteries, Lithium batteries, power batteries, and many others.



How does energy storage benefit human life?

Solar energy storage batteries are very valuable. They can offer multiple advantages to homeowners. They are designed to offer a continuous supply of power, thus reducing power outages. The following are the list of ways in which energy storage benefits human life:



1. Reduces carbon footprint

2. Reduces power bills

3. Reduces the dependency on the non-renewable sources of power

4. Increase self-dependency

5. A clean and pure form of energy

6. Stabilizes the grid

7. Acts as a very reliable power backup

8. It helps users get maximum out of the renewable source of energy.



nRuiT shows its excellent solar energy storage batteries on World Battery Industry Expo 2021:



People must be familiar with the products that nRuiT will be presenting at the World Battery Industry Expo 2021. The following contains four products that will be displayed at the Expo.



Powerporter 5.0

Powerporter 5.0 is mainly combined with an inverter, photovoltaic (PV), and related accessories to build a stable home energy storage system. The system is designed to store the extra power from the solar grid and convert it back to AC when needed. The device has an energy capacity of 5kWh.



Powerporter 9kWh

Another excellent solar energy storage battery is nRuiT Powerporter 9kWh. It's also a high-capacity solar energy storage battery, meant to lessen people's reliance on electricity and lower expenses. The device may provide households with a variety of benefits, including a high energy capacity, an IP31 rating, 10-15 years lifetime, and longer battery life, among others.



Powerporter 11kWh

When searching for a high-capacity solar energy battery, the Powerporter 11kWh is an excellent choice. It has an 11.6kWh energy capacity. During a power outage, the device can serve as a great power backup. When the supply exceeds demand, such as on sunny days, the battery is charged, and the stored energy may be used whenever needed.



Powerporter 15kWh

If power capacity is users' primary requirement, then Powerporter 15kWh is an ideal choice. The device has an energy capacity of 15kWh and a power output of 10Kw. The device has a DOD value of 90% and an IP grade of 54. It offers 10-15 years' lifespan.



About nRuiT

Founded in May 2017, nRuiT energy is an experienced solar energy storage batteries manufacturer. It provides a one-stop solution for lithium battery storage devices for households, businesses, and industries. nRuiT energy service provider has their own R&D center, and the engineers of this R&D team have rich experience in battery storage. They are recognized by global customers with professional services and high-quality products. Don't hesitate to contact them for more information about lithium battery storage.



