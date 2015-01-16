Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --"Cigarettes in Peru" is a new report by ERC that focuses on the extent to which Peru Cigarettes market has evolved in line with changing smoking habits, the competitive environment and economic developments, as well as analyzing the implications market realignments have had on top multinational companies.



Key Findings



- Latest data suggests a slightly weakening in the profile of this sector with volumes down to 1.3 billion pieces or 31.7% of total sales. Overall consumption including contraband is estimated at 4.1 billion pieces in 2013.

- Consumption of cigarettes by pack type show the popularity of single stick sales. The latter accounted for 44% of the market in Lima, Trujillo and Arequipa in April 2005.

- There are around 250,000 retail points-of-sale in Peru, of which 150,000 sell cigarettes. Market leader BAT Peru, which currently controls some 85% of legitimate trade, distributes directly to 54% of retailers, the rest being supplied indirectly through distributors or wholesalers.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



- "Cigarettes in Peru" report is a qualitative report providing extensive and highly detailed consumption data on the Cigarettes industry in Peru.

- This report is the result of ERC's extensive market research covering Cigarettes across Peru. The report provides consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise in the Cigarettes Industry in order to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the Cigarettes industry.

- This report is aimed at companies operating in the Cigarettes industry and for new companies considering entry into Cigarettes industry.

- This report provides detailed data of the manufacturers operating in the Cigarettes industry in Peru.

- This report also provides market size of the Cigarettes industry in Peru along with other data relating to the regulations, retail price, smoking population, production & trade and forecast data.



Reasons to Get This Report



- Cigarettes companies require a detailed understanding of Cigarettes consumption in order to align their sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. This report clarifies in detail, by region and company, where the growth opportunities are in Cigarettes industry to enable effective marketing plan

- As consumers' product demands evolve, the dynamics between different countries also change - favoring some countries and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future

- The differing growth rates in overall regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes for marketers

- The report provides the latest data on market dynamics in the Cigarettes industry across Peru, providing marketers with essential data in order to understand their own position in the market and to identify where to compete in the future



About Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.



Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research



You may also be interested in these related reports:



- World Cigarettes - USA 2014

- World Cigarettes - Chile 2014

- World Cigarettes - Argentina 2014

- World Cigarettes - Brazil 2014

- World Cigarettes - Mexico 2014