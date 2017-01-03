Honolulu, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2017 --Powers Electronics has been in the home technology industry for over 20 years. The company has consistently provided its US clients with the very latest in electronics and systems integration. Today, the company works with property owners and industry professionals to create aesthetically-pleasing integrated electronic systems, from audio and sound to a vast array of integrated sub-systems. Everything is perfectly designed in such a way as to provide customers with a comfortable, luxurious and high tech space. Powers Electronics has been quietly installing and servicing electronic systems on some of Hawaii's premier properties for the last eighteen months and is now announcing their opening formally.



"We are pleased to announce the opening of our Honolulu location," says spokesperson Tom Powers. "We are passionate technology enthusiasts, so it's gratifying to see that the industry has grown not only towards more intuitive systems but with the type of aesthetic our clients enjoy. The designs and technology we use today for AV and lighting control have made such a positive difference for our clients that we can't wait to see how those in Hawaii react to truly world class service and installation."



Home Technology is always rapidly changing and it is very important that projects incorporate a forward thinking design in preparation for future technology. Powers works directly with architects and designers to commission the most reliable and intuitive technologies available. The company specializes in the design and installation of Lutron Lighting Control, Home Theater, and other Smart Home technologies.



While their brand's focus is on delivering cutting edge technologies, they also want to focus on the aesthetic aspect to what they are delivering. Homes in Hawaii are as much an investment as a place to live, therefore all the products that they specify and work with were specifically designed to blend into the home environment and work with the house's architectural constraints and features. "We are happy to meet and review your projects and go over your objectives," states Powers. "It's our job to deliver the right information and recommendations to improve the whole experience."



For more information, visit http://www.powerselectronicsusa.com or call: 808-799-7686