World of Outlaws & PA Posse Fight for $75,000 at Champion Racing Oil National Open

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2021 --From the beginning, only 34 racers have earned the right to put the National Open Championship on their resume. This weekend, five of those 34 drivers will return to Williams Grove with hopes of adding another Champion Racing Oil belt to their trophy cabinet.



Leading the charge is Donny Schatz, the winningest driver in event history with an unprecedented six titles to his credit. Schatz is the defending champion, looking to be the first back-to-back winners since Donny himself did it in 2004 and 2005.



While Schatz is the Outlaws' front man, Lance Dewease is the unrivaled leader of the PA Posse. He's got four National Open wins and enters this weekend with momentum from a seventh Williams Grove track championship.



The only other multi-time champion in attendance this weekend will be David Gravel, who won in 2014 and 2017. He's already won 10 races this year. Other Posse members with a National Open score include Danny Dietrich in 2016 and Brent Marks in 2019. A win for either would make them the 13th driver in history with multiple National Open titles.



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and that require high-pressure valve springs.



"To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion Racing motor oils contain our exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology," stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion's Racing and Performance Division.



"This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases the foot-pounds of torque in most engines," Added Dedolph.



