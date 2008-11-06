World of Warcraft Death Knight Guide Released

Sao Paolo, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2008 -- A WoW Death Knight Guide will be released in time for the launch of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion. Information about the Death Knight guide is already available at http://www.killerguides.com/guides/wow/guide/world-of-warcraft/death-knight



The Death Knight is the first hero class in World of Warcraft that is unlockable by everyone: both Horde and Alliance. The condition to unlock this hero is simple and yet difficult at the same time. To be converted into a Death Knight, your hero must be level 55 or higher. There are no restrictions for choosing a race as the Death Knight is, in theory, reincarnated from any corpse. The Death Knight starts out with a variety of spells and abilities to choose from.



The Unofficial World of Warcraft Death Knight Guide contains all the necessary details about how to play a Death Knight to the full potential. The guide will cover everything from the basics to the eccentrics: leveling guides for each level, quest walkthroughs, equipment builds, and skill tree variants. The guide is written in comprehensive steps that are easy to follow and will assist players in order to be able to plan ahead, so they will not waste precious leveling-time thinking about which skills or equipment to use.



Killer Guides is a quality publisher of game guides that has years of experience in the game guide business. Killer Guides covers a broad selection of online games, and there are multiple guides available per MMORPG. The extensive, and ever-growing, portfolio of WoW guides now also features a Wrath of the Lich King Guide at http://www.killerguides.com/guides/wow/guide/world-of-warcraft/wotlk The latest Death Knight guide is offered as a single guide, as well as part of the WoW guides bundle feature at http://www.killerguides.com/guides/wow/guide/world-of-warcraft/hints.



The most recent guides are available for purchase at http://www.killerguides.com/ including the Unofficial World of Warcraft Death Knight Guide and the Unofficial World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Guide.

