World Oil Group, Inc, Signed a 20 Year Private Contract for 4081.92 Hectares of Land (10,086.64 Acres)

Lima, Peru -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2016 --World Oil Group, Inc. signed a 20-year private contract (Indefinido-Renovable Cada 20 anos) for land rights of 4081.92 hectares of land in the Tambopata Region of Madre de Dios, Peru. World Oil Group, Inc. will look to develop a host of projects on the property that's in line with the following: 1. Carbon Tax Credits, 2. Eco Tourism/Hotels/Resorts, 3. Medical Research, 4, Medical Health Tourism, and 5. Agriculture Business to name a few.



World Oil Group, Inc. will begin looking for private industry partners in their respected fields to begin raising capital for its individual projects. The effective partnering methods will allow World Oil Group to raise private capital and not dilute its shares to pay for its projects.



World Oil Group recognizes Peru is open is open for business from everything from Medical Tourism:

http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2008/12/081203-stem-cell-tourism.html

http://www.limaeasy.com/medical-tourism



ECO Tourism:

http://www.peru.travel/en-us/where-to-go/madre-de-dios.aspx

http://www.travelandleisure.com/articles/wild-things



Agricultural Exports:

https://www.oxfordbusinessgroup.com/overview/fresh-horizons-agricultural-exports-are-taking-place-traditional-foreign-currency-earners



Medical Research and Education:

http://www.limaeasy.com/emergencies-help/homeopathic-medicine



Carbon Tax Credits: World Oil Group, Inc. believes it can earn more than 1 million dollars a year from carbon tax credits alone.

http://www.ecosystemmarketplace.com/articles/this-week-in-forest-carbon-going-local/



Peru has a superior outlook for investment in a host of areas and World Oil Group, Inc. is always looking to improve shareholders value by having a balanced portfolio of business. http://www.bmiresearch.com/peru



World Oil Group, Inc., will continue providing shareholder updates over the next few weeks so that shareholders can follow the development of each business segment as its unfolds. This private signed contract gives World Oil Group, Inc. a physical asset in excess of 15 million dollars by virtue of joint concession rights that is leverage able.



World Oil Group, Inc. is seeking capital partners now and will disclose the signed agreement upon ratified NDA of interested prospects. An abstract of the contract will be posted on the Company website within 3 days of this PR.



World Oil Group, Inc. will continue to press forward to build a strong company despite the obstacles its faced in the market.



World Oil Group, Inc.'s CEO Nathan Hall says he will bring World Oil Group, Inc. to success either by going "Over the Mountain, Around the Mountain, or by going Through the Mountain. Most often, WOGI's CEO Nathan Hall goes through the mountain, either way he will persevere



About World Oil Group, Inc.

World Oil Group, Inc. is an international company with oil exploration operations in Oil City, Pennsylvania and its Management, Petroleum, Commodities & Mining Operations based in Lima, Peru.



SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.



For more information, contact:

Nathan Hall

World Oil Group, Inc.

Phone Number: 407-777-9228

Email: worldoilgroupinc@gmail.com

www.worldoilgroup.com

Twitter.com/epapetroleum



Source: Uptick Newswire