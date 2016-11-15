World Oil Group, Inc.'s 10,000 Acre Project(s) Development Update

Tambopata, Peru -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2016 --World Oil Group, Inc. (OTC:WOGI) has been speaking to a number of potential medical doctors to head its Eco/Medical Tourism and Medical Research Programs to be located in Tambopata, Peru. The company anticipates selecting a Medical Doctor to head these projects before the end of the month.



TAMBOPATA- MADRE de DIOS, PERU



The Amazon Rainforest represents at least half of our entire planet's rainforests. The Peruvian Amazon is extremely vulnerable and in recent years, numerous attempts have been made to save this precious environment. One proactive practice is ecotourism. Ecotourism is a type of responsible travel that is organized to carefully explore the jungles and rivers of Peru without damaging its ecosystems.



Ecotourism also focuses on generating money for local economies, conservation efforts, and managed tourism organizations. Another important aspect of ecotourism is heightened environmental awareness. For those who come to visit the Peruvian Amazon, they will be able to see its delicate and vulnerable beauty with their own eyes. They may realize just how fragile this rare paradise is and make efforts to save it, even if it is as simple as sharing their experience with others when they return home.



Tambopata National Reserve



This reserve is composed of 274,690 hectares (1,060.6 square miles) of lowland Amazonian rainforest, riverine forest, and oxbow lakes near the Malinowski, Tambopata, and Madre de Dios Rivers in southeastern Peru. The large area of biodiverse habitats protected in the reserve play host to well over 1,000 species of butterflies, more than 100 species of mammals, around 600 species of birds, and hundreds of species of trees and plants. In short, this reserve (and the Madre de Dios region) acts as one of the most biodiverse places on the planet.



Location: Southeastern Peru, Madre de Dios region – Puerto Maldonado. Flight Time: 55 min from Cusco city. 1 hr 35 min (direct) from Lima city.



World Oil Group's team has been holding a series of think tank meetings with professionals in the industry in order to develop Eco/Medical Tourism packages. The medical programs will be in an Amazonian Medical Spa and performed by license medical professional(s).



World Oil Group will begin working on its business plan and Board of Advisers for its Eco/Medical Tourism Packages and begin seeking investors by the end of the year.



CONCLUSION



World Oil Group, Inc., will continue providing shareholder updates over the next few weeks so that shareholders can follow the development of each business segment as it unfolds.



World Oil Group, Inc. will continue to press forward to build a strong company in a diverse market.



About World Oil Group, Inc.

World Oil Group, Inc. is an international company with oil exploration operations in Oil City, Pennsylvania and its Management, Petroleum, Commodities & Mining Operations based in Lima, Peru. EPA Petroleum is a wholly owned subsidiary of World Oil Group, Inc.



World Oil Group, Inc.'s leadership, management and QAQC teams are cross trained former US Military Veterans. WOGI's CEO is a Service Connected Disabled Veteran always looking to give greater transparency in the field through its Hand on Approach and Turn Key Drilling Opportunities. WOGI- Have Team, Will Travel!



SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

