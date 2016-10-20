World Oil Group, Inc's, 20 Year Private Contract Abstract for 4081.92 Hectares of Land (10,086.64 Acres)

Lima, Peru -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --World Oil Group, Inc.'s (OTC:WOGI) Abstract of the signed a 20-year private contract for land rights of 4081.92 hectares of land in the Tambopata Region of Madre de Dios, Peru. World Oil Group, Inc. will look to develop a host of projects on the property.



PRIVATE CONTRACT ABSTRACT



Buffer zone of the Tambopata National Reserve and Baguaja Sonene National Park



1) The Concession is for ECO Tourism located in the following;



a. DISTRICT: INAMBARI

b. PROVINCIA: TAMBOPATA

c. REGION: MADRE DE DIOS



2) TERM OF CONCESSION: The concession is for 20 years



3) CONTROL/MANAGEMENT OF CONCESSSION: WOGI will have 100% operational control and management of the concession/property for: 1. Carbon Tax Credits, 2. Eco Tourism/Hotels/Resorts, 3. Medical Research, 4, Medical Health Tourism, and 5. Agriculture Business to name a few.



4) EQUITY POSITION(s): All general business 75% WOGI/25% Concessionaire.



Medical Research: 90% WOGI/10% Concessionaire.



5) World Oil Group, Inc. reserves the right to assign the agreement in whole and or in part to negotiate with new equity partners in each area of business. This will allow World Oil Group, Inc.'s shareholders to receive benefit(s) and not dilute shares to raise capital to build out each level of business allowed by the concession.



6) WORKING CAPITAL RESPONSIBILITY: 100% WOGI



CONCLUSION



World Oil Group, Inc. has signed a 20-year renewable contract and has acquired a physical asset in excess of 15 million dollars that is 10,086.64 acres of fertile land with natural organic food currently growing on the property. This contract gives World Oil Group, Inc. 100% Command and Control/Management to generate varies businesses opportunities on the property. This gives WOGI the ability to grow the company in balanced portfolio and generate an enormous upside for WOGI shareholders in a growing diverse market.



World Oil Group, Inc., will continue providing shareholder updates over the next few weeks so that shareholders can follow the development of each business segment as its unfolds.



World Oil Group, Inc. will continue to press forward to build a strong company despite the obstacles its faced in the market.



About World Oil Group, Inc.

World Oil Group, Inc. is an international company with oil exploration operations in Oil City, Pennsylvania and its Management, Petroleum, Commodities & Mining Operations based in Lima, Peru.



SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.



